The Norman Rotary Club has posted applications for the 2021-22 Students of the Year Scholarship.
Six seniors from each Norman high school (Norman High, Norman North and Dimensions Academy) will be selected as Students of the Month from November through April. Then in May, three seniors (one from each school’s honorees) will be honored as Norman Rotary Club Students of the Year. This selection also includes a $1,500 scholarship.
The application and information letter are available on the Norman Rotary Club’s website at clubrunner.ca/norman/. Applications are also available through the scholarship counsellor at each high school. All responses must be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.