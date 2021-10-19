This week, Rotarians around the world are preparing for World Polio Day on Sunday, Oct. 24, to raise awareness and funds to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. The day will mark historic progress toward a polio-free world while urging the community to help end the paralyzing disease.
This Sunday, Rotary Clubs in Norman will mark this historic event with a "Pints for Polio" Fundraiser to be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at 405 Brewery (1716 Topeka Drive). The public is invited to the event, where 15% of total sales will be donated to the cause.
The event will provide an opportunity for all to make tax-deductible contributions to the Rotary Foundation and take part in drawings for various prizes, including a 55" Smart TV.
When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) in 1988, there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Today, polio cases have been reduced by 99.9%, and just two countries — Afghanistan and Pakistan — continue to report cases of wild poliovirus.
With polio nearly eradicated, Rotary and its partners must sustain this progress and continue to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Without full funding and political commitment, this paralyzing disease could return to polio-free countries, putting children everywhere at risk.
Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support global polio eradication efforts. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2-to-1, for a total yearly contribution of $150 million. Last year, fundraising efforts were hampered during COVID, but the Rotary Clubs of Cross Timbers, Norman Noon and Sooner Rotary in Norman remained committed, contributing almost $7,500.