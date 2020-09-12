Norman’s arts community is struggling to survive the economic effects of the pandemic as room tax revenue dropped to 55% of its cumulative average.
Despite the return of University of Oklahoma football games, a stadium limited to 25% has not filled up hotels and other guest rooms. Room tax funds approximately 60% of the Norman Arts Council (NAC), which provides grants to art organizations.
“As of the end of July, hotel/motel tax was $77,230.78, which is down $116,261.42, (or) -60.1%, from last July’s collection of $193,492.20,” Norman Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said. “Room Tax collections for August 2020 were $70,490. This is a reduction of $72,124 (or) -50.6% from August 2019 levels. Cumulative FYE 2021 Room Tax collections are now 55.6% below prior-year levels.”
The NAC receives approximately $450,000 in room tax funds and most of it is awarded to more than 20 local art organizations in grants, said Executive Director Erinn Gavaghan.
“So turn to, how do we reduce that and that’s something we’ve never had to do before,” Gavaghan said. “We haven’t been able to let organizations know what or if any money we’re going to be able to grant out this year.”
The Sooner Theatre is feeling the pinch, both from the potential loss of a $20,000 NAC grant and from a sharp decline in revenue, said Development Director Nancy Coggins.
While the funds are a fraction of its annual $925,000 budget, the grant is critical.
“Because the money they grant us is operational, it is not tied to a specific project or program, we can use it to pay the electric bill or if we need to buy toilet paper, we can,” Coggins said. “Operational dollars are hard to come by because rightfully so, people want to give money to make sure that it is specifically part of someone’s program.”
Typically, the venue hosts 50 shows annually. Since April, the Sooner Theatre has canceled all performances for the year. Coggins said the theatre has lost upwards of $250,000 in revenue.
“We’re losing earned revenue,” said Coggins. “It is a trickle-down effect. Yes, we’re not getting ticket revenue, but we’re also not getting advertising revenue from our season programs. We’re not getting something that seems as small as a concession stand revenue.”
Fundraising also has been difficult, she said.
“There are lots of our donors that are small business owners here in Norman who have had a critically rough last quarter and it may be back up and better, but it’s not where it was and it’s certainly not enough to make up for what they lost. They can’t afford it (donation) either. That it is not just a Sooner Theatre issue, that is a nonprofit, across the board, specifically art organizations because we were some of the first to close our doors and will be some of the last to open and function they way we were.”
While the theatre considers offering outdoor shows, the cost to rent equipment, new backdrops and props would double production costs and ticket prices, she said.
“That’s not to say we won’t do something outside and we’re looking at ways we can make that happen, maybe cabaret styles instead of full production,” Coggins said.
While the theatre received funds from the Payment Protection Program in the CARES [Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security] Act, those dollars are spent.
“We have been fortunate to get a few small grants that were COVID-relief-related through Allied Arts and the Oklahoma Arts Council,” she said.
One source of revenue that has survived is theatre classes for youth. Limited classes returned this fall with masks and social distancing required.
NAC PREDICTS GRIM FUTURE
In April, Gavaghan predicted at least a 25% drop in revenue. This fiscal year she expects 50% less from the room tax fund or at least $250,000 of its budget. Gavaghan said NAC has received around $90,000 for emergency fund grants and two $7,500 grants.
“Well, that means we can make it to December, but what happens after that?” she asked.
Both Gavaghan and Coggins worry that some art programs will not survive the downturn. As Coggins described the snowball effect of revenue loss for the theatre, Gavaghan said the same is true of virtually every program because of the need for advanced planning and limited travel.
“The Norman Music Festival was canceled,” Gavaghan said. “We’re at the time now where in a normal calendar year where Norman Music Festival in April 2021 would be starting to talk to major headliners about coming in for the festival. They would be working to get sponsorships to raise all of their money for the festival and those are conversations that just can’t happen right now. They can’t plan for the next one and start raising money for it because of all the uncertainty. Same thing with Jazz in June or even the museums that have exhibits scheduled years in advance. At this point, how are we going to plan for it when that’s supposed to open in April? If we have the exhibit, who’s going to come see it? Can we get the artist here?”
RECOVERY PLAN
While the unknown gnaws at artists and program directors, Gavaghan said it is partnering with Visit Norman for virtual art events that could supplement revenue for artists and hotels.
NAC and Visit Norman plan to hold performing arts events from hotel rooms or conference rooms which will be livestreamed.
“We’re thinking it would be an open mic night with Facebook Live and people can come stay in a hotel and watch the show from their room in their pajamas,” Gavaghan said. “We’d encourage people to order takeout and enjoy people showing off their talent from the hotel. It’s a night to support the arts.”
After the failure of a $5 million economic recovery bond in August, Gavaghan said she and other non-profits are looking to CARES Act funding the city will receive to fund that program. The business relief program was designed at the request of the City Council and guided by the Economic Development Advisory Board to include nonprofit organizations.
In the meantime, Gavaghan and Coggins hope patrons will do what they can.
“If people care about the arts, then please contact your council member about this funding,” Gavaghan said. “We need to invest in keeping these arts programs going, because if we don’t keep them going, we’re never going to have those programs again.”
Coggins suggest on a virtual date night for patrons to remember the art programs they love.
“Put it on your calendar,” she said. “You’re going on a virtual date night, donate $50 to the Norman Music Fest, or to Jazz in June or Sooner Theatre.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
