An outdoor concert at Lake Thunderbird circa 1982 was the first time David Fries and Texas Country Music Hall of Famer Billy Joe Shaver (1939-2020) crossed paths.
Fries may be best known in Norman as proprietor of David Fries Roofing, but back then he was also musician in a band called Country Edition. They were both on the concert’s bill along with another fresh face named George Strait.
“We all played out there and I just hung around waiting to meet Billy Joe, and he showed up with his wife Brenda, which I was glad he did because we became lifetime friends, too,” Fries said.
Fries had been familiar with Shaver’s music for about a year and was astounded that one guy had written so many songs. Over the decades hundreds of artists would cover Shaver’s compositions including Waylon Jennings, Elvis Presley and Kris Kristofferson.
“I invited Billy Joe and Brenda to come down to our farm and after that we just became good friends,” Fries said.
Shaver died of a massive stroke last October in Waco, Texas, the same city where he’d been born.
During his career, he came back to Norman many times, playing honky tonks that Fries helped book him into. Fries visited the Shaver family at their home in Nashville occasionally.
“You’d never know who would show up at Billy Joe’s house,” Fries said. “His best friends were Willie Nelson and Robert Duvall.”
Fries had never heard a singer/songwriter lay his heart and soul out in lyrics like Billy Joe Shaver did.
“Everything is on display,” he said. “I don’t know too many people who do that and he always had a kick-ass band, including his son, guitarist Eddie Shaver, who also played with Dwight Yoakam. So many people recorded his songs and not just close friends of his. Also Bob Dylan, George Jones, Allison Kraus and people you wouldn’t expect like Patti Page, Carol Channing and Tennessee Ernie Ford. He had a lot going for him but hanging around with Billy Joe you never knew what to expect.”
During breakfast one morning in Dallas after a show, Shaver’s cell phone rang and it was President George W. Bush calling.
“Billy Joe told him he appreciated the offer but didn’t have time to come out to his ranch in Crawford, bring his guitar and play a little private party,” Fries said. “After the call he told me he might have had time to do it except Bush let Cheney get us into the war, so I’m not going.”
Shaver developed a following in Norman and got to know a lot of residents personally.
“He was really good remembering names and faces,” Fries said. “There’s a lot of Norman people that got close to him. He loved Norman, but hated OU football because he lived in Waco by Baylor and spent half his time in Austin. Billy Joe was always thrilled to see carloads of Norman people show up at his concerts in Tulsa or Dallas.”
Although not university educated, Shaver was indeed an intellectual. A junior high English teacher recognized his talent after reading a poem the kid wrote about his grandmother’s death. He encouraged him to write more.
As a student football player Shaver didn’t advertise the fact that he wrote poetry. Later, after losing most of two fingers in a sawmill mishap, he remembered the teacher’s words and started writing again.
“Kris Kristofferson said Billy could say more with fewer words than anybody he’d ever seen,” Fries said. “And, when he does say something, I pay close attention. Willie Nelson says Billy is the best songwriter Texas has ever produced. There’s a lyric in Bob Dylan’s song, ‘I Feel a Change Comin’ On,’ where he sings, ‘I’m listening to Billy Joe Shaver and I’m reading James Joyce.’”
Fries was often the first to hear Shaver’s new material.
“Last time I was at his house, I looked over at the wall and there was a picture of my daughter, Jennifer, and his son, Eddie, down in Texas about six months before Eddie died,” Fries said. “Our whole family was close to him and his family.”
Fries was instrumental in helping promoter Steven White get Shaver booked for a Feb. 4, 2006, performance at Sooner Theatre.
“It was a show where people could pay attention instead of at a bar where people are just getting drunk,” he said.
Shaver invited his honky tonk hero buddy Fries on stage as guest vocalist for the song, “When the Word was Thunderbird.”
“David’s going to have a hard time going home tonight,” Shaver wryly commented from the stage about his friend after the tune.
In the pair’s running buddy days Fries was single. There were a lot of long weekends together in Houston, Dallas and Nashville.
At one sold-out small venue show in New York City, Shaver was blown away when the Material Girl visited him in his dressing room.
“He wrote ‘Hottest Thing in Town’ about Madonna,” Fries said.
Shaver’s lasting legacy undoubtedly will be for the genuine honesty of his songs.
“He will be remembered as a simple man who was willing to lay his heart and soul out for everyone to see through his songs,” Fries said.
