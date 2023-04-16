While code enforcement may sound like a tough job that requires contentious confrontation with residents, Janita Hatley’s colleagues say she’s the standard for getting the job done with kindness and patience.
Hatley recently received the Oklahoma Code Enforcement Association Officer of the Year Award. Because she also received the award in 2004,
Hatley, who also won the award in 2004, is the first officer in association history to receive it twice, according to a city of Norman news release.
Shawn Fritsche, association president, said Hately has remained constant and enthusiastic since she started with the city in 1992.
“She doesn’t get jaded or complacent,” Fritsche said. “She’s full throttle all the time and it just amazes me that she has been able to maintain that positive attitude and production for as long as she has.”
Winners are considered based on multiple factors, especially the impact a candidate has on their community.
From fighting for tenants to get the repairs they need to stay in a rental home to clearing out safety hazards in the community, Hatley says the job is rewarding because it can touch people’s lives in a meaningful way.
She recalled an instance when she encountered a roach-infested home whose occupant was in the depths of depression. The home was treated every two weeks as Hatley returned to perform follow up inspections.
“After probably two months of doing this the occupant had a renewed energy for maintaining their house,” she said. “And it was joyful, that was a joyful outcome for all.”
Hatley said she encounters people experiencing crises like depression quite often and usually a problem with the property is the result.
“The occupant thanked me for the enforcement, knowing it was not an easy task for either of us to go through, but thanked me because it helped kind of pull them out of a dark place,” she said. “They were able to enjoy their home again. That was really nice.”
Hatley said no matter how severe the conditions, the goal is always voluntary compliance.
“The goal is to get the conditions safe for everyone to be there,” she said. “Our goal is not to remove the people, or pets from the home. Our last desire is to write any citations or perform any actual enforcement.”
Sometimes keeping a person in the home means connecting them to outside resources, such as a Boy Scout Troop to mow a yard or complete a project around the house, and to local organizations to help with utility bills.
Tenants have also reached out to the department when repairs are not being done that leave the house unsafe or simply out of code, Hatley said.
Often a friendly phone call to an unaware or complacent landlord is all it takes.
“Sometime it just takes a phone call from us to ask if there’s a work order or just to tell them we’ve noticed an issue, and ‘can you tell me when it’s going to be repaired’ or check it out and they jump on it,” she said.
Hatley said many residents are not aware they have violated codes such as the requirement to treat or drain swimming pools to avoid mosquito infestations, or that a property must be mowed in the front and backyard.
Code enforcement officers drive a given area to look for violations, but Hatley said it’s “rewarding to drive an area and see the improvements.”
The award was especially meaningful to her because the last few years “have been really tough,” she said.
The department lost an officer to COVID-19 in January 2022 and another retired in October 2023. The workload shifted to Hatley and another officer.
That workload is no small task. Last year, officers responded to 9,380 cases with 95% voluntary resolution.
“It was really stressful for obvious reasons,” she said. “We took on the caseload and it was tough.”
Since the loss, the department has hired two officers.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said the award could not have gone to a more deserving candidate.
“Janita exemplifies the heart of our mission at the city of Norman — working together to deliver exceptional service,” Pyle said. “She coordinates and collaborates with our neighbors each day to solve problems and drive our community forward.
“Our organization is grateful for her leadership, expertise and commitment to Norman. We couldn’t be more proud of the history she has made.”
Planning Director Jane Hudson expressed her joy at seeing Hatley receive the distinction.
“Janita is an incredible employee and truly one of the kindest individuals I have had the pleasure to know,” Hudson said. “We congratulate her on this monumental achievement and appreciate deeply the hard work and dedication she gives on the job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.