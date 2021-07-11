Just because the legislative session is over doesn’t mean the work stops for Norman’s elected officials.
Four of the five state legislators from the city have requested interim studies that they hope will lead to bills in future sessions.
An interim study allows a legislator or team of legislators to bring in experts to speak with a specific committee, hammering home the significance of a bill they are trying to get passed. The experts answer questions from other lawmakers in attendance.
“It’s a study that’s presented in front of whatever particular committee and it’s open to anybody who wants to come in and check it out,” state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said.
Speaker of the Oklahoma state House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is expected to approve or deny representatives’ requests later this month.
Rosecrants has requested an interim study looking at how more recess in public schools leads to fewer disciplinary actions, enhanced test scores and improvement in children’s overall health.
“I want people to see what happens when you really focus on recess and the amazing things that it can do for your school,” Rosecrants said.
The keynote speaker for Rosecrants’ study is Anthony Pellegrini, author of multiple books on the importance of recess in schools.
Rosecrants said he doesn’t yet know what a bill related to recess would look like, but he’s studying recess bills that have been implemented in other Republican-run states like Arkansas.
“I’m looking at Arkansas, our neighbor to the east, and they passed a pretty progressive recess mandate bill,” he said. “Which, I don’t even know if I’m gonna go as far as they’ve gone, but I’m looking at that kind of as a model.”
State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, has requested three interim studies on a range of topics and issues that she’s heard about from constituents.
One study focuses on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Compliance throughout the state.
“They’re federal requirements, but in some instances we’re not meeting the mark on providing the necessary resources for our citizens with disabilities,” Bell said. “So I wanted to have a conversation and have some experts come in and talk about what we can do, not only for the state to fulfill that requirement, but talk about what’s kept us from fulfilling that requirement. Is it financial, is it will in some cases?
“We need to find out what the reason is and why we still have so many instances of non compliance, and figure out what we can do to fix them.”
Her other study focuses on voting on college campuses, and how to make voting more accessible for college students, staff and faculty.
“I think the point of the study about this is really to highlight that conversation and have people from college campuses come in and tell us what’s working for them and what’s not, what’s reasonable for them and what’s not and what barriers they’re experiencing,” Bell said. “...This issue is also about staff and faculty members. Yes, we want students to be engaged as early and as frequently as possible, but there are also tons of working adults who need those options too.”
Her third study is about end-to-end recycling in renewable energy industries.
While green companies might be producing clean and renewable energy, the way they dispose of their materials may not always be clean, Bell said.
“We have this impression that renewable energy means that it’s green and clean, and anyone in those industries will tell you that that’s not always necessarily so,” she said. “But it’s not a matter of not wanting to be — it’s a matter of not having the ability to do things like recycle wind turbines, because [afterward] the truth of the matter is that they end up in a landfill.”
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, has also requested three studies, the largest of which will look at eliminating the state sales tax on groceries.
Virgin said she heard from people who have moved to Oklahoma from out of state and are surprised to learn about the state’s sales tax on groceries.
“We’re really looking for ways to relieve the tax burden on low and middle-income families,” Virgin said. “And in looking at ways that we could do that, we found that Oklahoma is one of very few states now that fully taxes groceries. So one of the things that has come up that we’ll be taking a look at in this study is, other states will exempt from the sales tax certain items, and then they will fully tax other items. So they might fully tax soda and candy and things like that, but they don’t tax milk, bread, vegetables and other sorts of necessities.”
Virgin said she’s not looking to eliminate municipal grocery taxes, just the statewide tax currently in place.
Her second study has to do with legislative transparency and is requested in partnership with state Sen. Kay Floyd, D-OKC, who is the Senate Minority Leader.
“Here in Oklahoma, we are an outlier in terms of not allowing any sort of public comment in committees, and so we’d like to take a look at just allowing the public to participate more in the legislative process,” Virgin said. “Then also in terms of the budget process, we have grown really frustrated with the way that it essentially is just a handful of people who write the budget every year, and decide how to spend billions of dollars, and most every other legislator just gets an up or down vote on it … we’d like to look at making specifically the budget process more transparent for legislators and constituents.”
Her third request is a bipartisan study that would look at how the government spends money as it relates to child welfare and education, and how it directly affects the state’s outcomes in terms of child welfare, she said.
She requested the study with state Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Chandler, and state Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Bixby.
On the other side of the Capitol, State Sen. Mary Boren has already been approved by the Senate Pro Tempore for three interim studies.
The first would look at ways to enhance economic opportunity and quality of life for Oklahomans with disabilities. This includes looking at how the state can improve access to transportation and workforce development.
“Our state must do better at ensuring those with disabilities have ample access to transportation and employment services, so that they can live full, independent lives. I’m looking forward to hearing how different communities and other states are working to help meet the special needs of these individuals to improve their quality of life,” Boren said in a release.
This study was assigned to the Senate Committee on Business, Commerce and Tourism.
Her second study looks at how Oklahoma can better provide support for expecting mothers and fathers in high school, CareerTech and college so students with children can continue their education.
The third compares the impact of an A-F report card on the performance of Oklahoma schools with high poverty rates with that of other state’s accountability systems, she said in a release.
“We need to make sure that all of Oklahoma’s students, regardless of their family or economic circumstances, have access to the highest quality education and the support they need to successfully complete their education,” Boren said in the release. “When we support our students and help them attain their high school diplomas and higher degrees, we’re helping improve their lives and giving them the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
Both of these studies have been submitted to the Senate Education Committee, which will decide which study gets heard. The studies must be completed by Nov. 5.
