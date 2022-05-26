Westwood Family Aquatic Center, 1017 Fairway Drive, will kick off the summer season on Saturday, May 28, beginning daily public entry hours from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and hosting Twilight Swim from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Individual and family season passes are currently for sale. Pass holders gain early admission every day from noon to 1 p.m., and may receive discounts on swim lessons, party rentals and classes for kids of all ages. Season passes also include free access to Friday night special events along with aqua fitness classes, water walking, toddler time and lap swim in the mornings. Discounts are available for active military members and for seniors over 55.
Westwood Family Aquatic Center features a 50-meter pool, diving platforms, a large splash pad, two winding tube slides, a family slide and the lazy river.
For more information, visit normanparks.com.