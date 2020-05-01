Three salon professionals have filed a lawsuit against Norman Mayor Breea Clark, Cleveland County District Court records reveal.
Ashley Russell, owner of Lion Salon, Kathryn Morris, owner of Bodyssage, Inc., and owners of Polished Beauty, Susan C. Babb and Dana Bradley filed their lawsuit on April 30.
They are seeking a restraining order of the mayor’s proclamation from District Judge Lori Walkley. Court records do not show they are seeking restitution for financial damages.
Clark is accused of unfairly targeting salons in her proclamation to open some non-essential businesses while delaying others in Norman. Fitness centers, dentists and optometrists were allowed to open May 1 while hair salons and bars, in particular, are not allowed to open until May 15.
The petition cites the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment which provides equal protection rights “to be enjoyed equally by all without discrimination by the state.”
“The (mayor's) proclamation prevents plaintiffs from operating their businesses, yet many other businesses in the city of Norman and businesses around the State are allowed to operate,” the court record states. “The order allows most businesses to open, including optometrists as an example.”
Salon owners allege they have adhered to federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines to operate and those from the state. At the same time other municipalities in the greater metro area have allowed salons to open.
“Every municipality surrounding Norman, including Oklahoma City, Moore, Noble, Washington, Edmond, Mustang, Yukon, etc have allowed salons such as Plaintiffs to open as long as they comply with the State of Oklahoma guidelines,” the court record reads.
It further accuses the mayor of not identifying any particular circumstances in the City of Norman that distinguish it from “the greater situation of the State of Oklahoma.”
Salon owners allege the mayor has violated the state’s constitution. According to the Oklahoma State Constitution, “a municipal governing body may enact ordinances, rules and regulation not inconsistent with the Constitution and laws of Oklahoma for any purpose,” the court record reads.
Clark told The Transcript that her decision to open businesses like optometrists and dental offices was because it dealt with health issues.
“You’ve got to continue to have your teeth and your eyes,” Clark said Friday morning. “Getting your hair done isn’t necessarily a health thing.”
Attorney for the salon owners Sam Talley said his clients are not “threatening” the mayor or going after the city but simply want to operate their businesses within the law.
“They’re making their argument on what they believe in, and what they believe the law stands for--that they are basing their arguments on which is the United States Constitution, the Oklahoma Constitution, state statutes and a whole variety of things we’ve put forth in the lawsuit.
She (Clark) should have more communication and trust in these business owners to not only meet the criteria but to exceed the criteria and set the standard, as has always been the case with many Norman members of the business community. Trust your constituents.”
Clark told The Transcript that she had spoken with many salons and employees, and received cell phone "screenshots" from employees who were afraid to reopen.
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.