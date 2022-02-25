A record number of apartment deals in Norman in 2021 was the result of rising rent and home purchase prices and inflation, as investors saw the pandemic to be an opportune time to invest in multifamily residential properties.
According to a report by Commercial Realty Resources Co., Norman saw record multifamily activity in 2021, with 10 property sales totaling over $153 million in value. Transactional volume metro-wide set a record at just under $962 million, easily exceeding the previous record of $541.3 in 2019.
{caption} Norman Multifamily Sales in 2021{/caption}Property Name Address Price No. units year built price per unit Stratford/Chalet 1920 Cherry Stone St. $1,825,000 32 1966 $57,031 Garden Cottages 2201 W Brooks St. $2,593,563 34 2010 $76,281 Sooner Court 2400 W Brooks St. $12,850,000 160 1971 $80,312 Clarendon 1932 W Lindsey St. $2,200,000 38 1968 $48,880 Aspen Heights 1425 Telluride Ln. $42,858,000 194 2015 $220,917 Post Oak 705 Ridgecrest Ct. $23,350,000 304 1985 $76,809 Hampton Woods 3001 Oak Tree Ave. $15,000,000 248 1985 $60,483 Forest Pointe 1100 Oak Tree Ave. $9,775,000 157 1986 $62,261 Millenium 900 E Lindsey St. $39,018,000 196 2015 $199,071 Brandywine 1123 Brandywine Ln. $3,786,750 104 1984 $36,411
Norman’s two largest multifamily transactions last year, Millennium, 900 E Lindsey St., and Aspen Heights, 1425 Telluride Ln., are class A properties, both student housing.
Mike Buhl, owner of CRRC, said he has never seen a year of activity like 2021. Activity exceeding previous records in 2019 was somewhat unexpected by experts given the pandemic’s effect on the economy over the last two years.
He said the increased activity is fueled by investors chasing yield and sponsors looking to place investor funds.
High investor demand is running away available property supply, and it’s happening all across the country. Annual sales volume nationwide reached a record $335.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 128% year-over-year, according to Coldwell banker Richard Ellis.
From an investment standpoint, Buhl said real estate is a good hedge against inflation, which is currently 7.48%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Apartment rent prices also took a steep jump in 2021, adding incentive for multifamily investors. Rent rose 18% nationally last year, according to Apartment List.
Record activity locally and nationwide has Buhl and other industry experts wondering if a market correction is on the horizon, especially given a 40-year inflation high.
“I think with inflation and the fact that interest rates are rising, those things are going to start putting some pressure on the ability to keep raising rents that we haven’t seen previously,” Buhl said. “There may come a point where rents have to start leveling off.”
Don’t expect it to happen before the first Federal Reserve interest rate increase, though. Buhl said investors don’t adjust how they view a deal because rates might increase; rather, they wait until rates do go up before they start to make adjustments.
Buhl said an adjustment in the market will depend on how quickly and how much interest rates rise.
Despite concerns of a correction, Buhl said the outlook for 2022 multifamily activity is positive.
“If multifamily owners can raise rents to counter inflation, then expect competition to get even more heated for an asset type that is already priced quite high,” Buhl said.