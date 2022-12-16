The Norman school board moved quickly to find a replacement for Office 5 representative Linda Sexton, who resigned last month.
Board members announced Friday the appointment of Tina Floyd to fill the remainder of Sexton's term, two days after an application period netted nine candidates for the position.
Floyd will be sworn in at the board's next regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 9 and serve until the next scheduled office election in February 2025.
The district, in a statement issued Friday night, said Floyd was chosen "after a competitive and extensive application and interview process."
Sexton announced her decision to step down on Nov. 28 after more than 30 years of service. Her resignation is effective Dec. 31.
