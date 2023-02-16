Norman school board members voted unanimously this week to give district Superintendent Nick Migliorino a three-year contract extension earlier than previous years.
Migliorino has led the district since July 1, 2017. He received similar extensions in April of 2021 and March of 2022.
Three people who spoke during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting asked board members to postpone their vote until a new board member was seated.
“I’m here because of the fact that this board is going to vote tonight on the superintendent’s three-year contract, and this contract vote has previously always been after the primary when a new board member is selected,” Mary Francis said. “So, prior to the voter’s being able to select a new board member, it seems like that undermines the ability of the voters to have their say.”
School board president Cindy Nashert, who did not to seek reelection to the Office 3 position, told The Transcript “we are trying to move everything up.”
“We have been putting together his contract since January,” she said. “By April, we will have had two board members who are new to the process. That’s not fair to Nick, and that’s not fair to anyone.”
Early enrollment
Norman Public Schools will begin the process for enrolling students for the coming year the day after students return from spring break.
The district will open enrollment and re-enrollment to families March 18, which is several weeks earlier than usual.
The change comes after the district received surveys from 8,430 families.
While 83% of respondents said they were happy with the enrollment process, NPS administrators said it would be helpful if families had an opportunity to enroll their students during the school year while it is fresh on their minds.
“Enrollment is something you all know, we are continually looking at every year to determine how we can better improve that process for all of our families and for our school sites,” said Stephanie Williams, the district’s executive director of student services.
Williams said some parents had difficulty completing the process because they had to enroll using two different software systems. This year, registration will be consolidated through the Infinite Campus program.
“Infinite Campus will be our one stop shop,” Williams said. “They will not need to go out of Infinite campus to go into another link. They are able to start enrollment and complete it in that system.”
She said another benefit of Infinite Campus is that it allows users to exit the program without losing their progress.
“We are excited at the opportunity to start enrollment early because we believe it is helpful,” Williams said. “For families to be able to go ahead and check that off their list and know they’ve got it done instead of waiting until this summer.”
The district will hold in-person registration during school hours at Norman High School on June 12-30 and July 10-28. Language assistance will be provided. In-person enrollment will also take place on Aug. 1 at all school sites.
Policy revision
Williams, meanwhile also updated the board on proposed policy revisions related to bullying and the district’s response to the behavior.
“Prevention is a collaborative effort,” she said. “Safe schools committee, prevention leads, school staff, and students all play a significant role in the prevention piece.”
Awards night
More than 150 people packed Monday night’s school board meeting, including parents, coaches and teachers to support students receiving awards for All-State Jazz Choir; All-State Mixed Chorus; All-State Treble Choir; Junior High All-State Choir; Children’s All-State Choir; All-State Band; All-State Jazz Band; All-State Symphonic Band; All-State Orchestra; Oklahoma Scholastic Art and Writing; Philadelphia International Music Festival; Oklahoma Music Education Association Music Teacher; and Oklahoma Arts Education Educator of the Year.
“The fine arts awards presented here tonight are a result of state level or national level competition or selection, usually involving hundreds, but in a lot of cases, thousands of kids who are applying and competing,” said Dr. Brad Benson, the district’s director of fine arts.
All-State athletes also were recognized for their achievements in cross country, volleyball, and football.
