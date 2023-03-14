It may be mid-March, but the time is now to sign up for summer schools and camps offered by Norman Public Schools.
Holly McKinney, executive director of teaching and learning, said the district is offering programs for students of every age, from kindergarten to high school.
“And what we’d like to say is we have something for everybody,” she told The Transcript.
Courses operated directly through the district are free, whereas those operated by a third party charge fees.
“Part of our strategic goal over the years was to provide opportunities nonstop all summer at a very affordable price for families,” Superintendent Nick Migliorino said at a recent school board meeting.
The district will offer reading remediation for students in kindergarten through fifth grade from 8 a.m. to noon starting June 8 at Reagan Elementary School. The classes continue through July 28, except for July 3-7.
Reading remediation for qualifying students in special education will take place from June 13-29 and July 11-27. Elementary school students will meet from 8 a.m. to noon at Reagan Elementary, while middle school and high school students will meet from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Norman North High School
Both remediation courses are free for district students and designed to help improve reading sufficiency.
“These are students that are reading below grade level that are struggling a little bit,” McKinney said. “They’re invited to enroll in summer school, there are limited spots available.”
The district has teamed up with AlphaBEST, a third-party company, to promote Summer Excursions, a program to engage kids in themed topics.
AlphaBest Summer Excursions are one-week programs that last from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 to Aug. 14 and take place at Eisenhower and Jefferson elementary schools.
AlphaBEST Summer Excursions cost $150 per child per week, or $125 for an additional child. There is a $20 registration fee for one child or $40 for a family.
Gina Bolding, the district’s early childhood coordinator, serves as the district’s liaison with AlphaBEST, which provides camp experiences for students.
“Summer Excursions is the childcare piece, and this is an all day camp,” Bolding said.
Courses and activities range from science, technology, engineering, visual arts, theater arts, and fitness.
“And the curriculum writers at AlphaBEST have worked tirelessly on this curriculum to make it very creative. There’s lots of problem solving involved,” she said.
Camp Invention, a hands-on STEM experience that aligns with district standards will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 3-7 at Wilson Elementary School. The camp costs $260, but some discounts are offered.
“This is something we’ve done for several years ... it is the week of Fourth of July – of course, there won’t be any camp on the fourth,” McKinney said. “It’s a STEM-base camp that’s geared to elementary kiddos up through sixth grade. and it’s been very, very popular.”
Two sessions of Middle School Enrichment Camps will be offered at Longfellow Middle School. The first, June 5-9 is fine arts week, and the second, June 12-16 is STEM week. The camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The first week will have a mixture of visual art, culinary art, and musical arts,” McKinney said. “The second week is a STEM-based camp for middle school students that will focus on aerospace, science, and engineering using Legos and extreme sports.”
High School Credit Recovery will take place at Norman North in a hybrid format from July 5-28. There is no cost. Students will attend class in person from Monday through Thursday and work on online coursework during evenings, Fridays or during the weekend.
“It is for high school students that maybe have an F for the semester or have multiple Fs on multiple subjects,” McKinney said. “This is really geared towards kiddos to keep them on grade work. We want them to graduate with the other students that are in their class.”
Credit Advancement is a series of self-paced accelerated courses for students from seventh to 11th grades who want to get ahead in a skill they have already mastered.
The program is run through Imagine Learning, is tuition-based and starts June 5. Families are asked to meet with a principal or counselor about this program.
“This is open to any students that are ready to take high school classes for original credit,” McKinney said. “Maybe they want to take an extra elective during the school year, or maybe they want to get ahead in their math because they’re applying for the Moore/Norman program or something like that.”
She said transportation will be available to all students who qualify for summer programs, and students will be offered breakfast and lunch. Students who are not enrolled in summer school can also come and eat for free throughout the summer, she said.
