Norman residents are bouncing around an inflation tornado that’s kicking up prices on everything from baby clothes to bread.
“Things have gone up big time,” said Shana Mink, “It’s just ridiculous.”
She bounced her 1-year-old child while the toddler squinted her blue eyes and squirmed to escape.
“It’s everything. Diapers, baby food, clothing,” Mink said.
She said she uses coupons and newspaper ads to comparison shop. Indeed, she said they drove from Chickasha to hunt for bargains on baby clothes in Norman.
$2,000 diaper investment
Like many products, reasonably priced diapers are hard to find. A pack of Pampers containing 168 diapers jumped from about $40 two years ago to almost $65 now.
That’s a whopping 62% rise. So over two years, keeping a baby in diapers would run about $1,440 versus $2,321 at today’s diaper prices.
Nobody got too excited about high prices just two years ago.
Inflation then was just over 1%. But last month, inflation hit close to a 40-year high at 7.75%.
Inflation shows no signs of slowing in the grocery store, either, where the bags seem skimpier and the bills bigger. Now Americans are beginning to buy less at the grocery store, according to Emily Moquin, food and beverage analyst with Morning Consult, which conducted a recent survey of consumer concerns.
More people said they’re trying to save money by going through their pantry stockpiles.
$11 bread
“If things get worse, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Haley Allison said.
Allison said she and her husband, who works in the oil field, are scrambling to stay ahead as they raise a 9-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter in the years of escalating prices.
She has turned to buying online in bulk and baking biscuits and bread at home because she can’t tolerate gluten, she said. In recent years, she said she could find gluten-free bread for $6. But now bread has risen to almost $11.
“But right now, you can’t even find it,” Allison said.
The “food at home” index — grocery prices — rose 12.4% in October compared with last year.
Cutting out
“It just kind of spirals,” said Norman resident Jonah Schroder.
That price spiral is expected to continue. Supermarket prices will rise 11% to 12% this year, government researchers project. Next year, prices may climb as much as 4%.
“There’s always going to be inflation. So we just adapt,” said Jeffrey Duncan. “We cut out things that are not necessary.
“I don’t have a phone right now,” he said, looking at his wife, Blakely West. “We just use hers.”
Schroder says he doesn’t comparison shop. He said he buys what he needs when he needs it. As a former grocery store worker, he watched toilet paper roll out by the cartloads during the pandemic.
“People just went crazy and there was really no need for it,” he said, adding that panic buying created the shortage.
Economists project Federal Reserve rate hikes, job losses and recession by next year.
West considered the challenges of inflation as she watched her daughter giggle and clang the bell on a kiddie car.
“Everything has gone super crazy,” West said. “It’s definitely a ride.”
