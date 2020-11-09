The City of Norman is accepting public input on existing transit service through an online survey and virtual and in person public meetings this month.
The city has initiated the Go Norman Transit Study, a comprehensive evaluation of the city’s existing transit service. The comprehensive study will evaluate existing and projected demographics, land use, transportation options and other important factors and will help identify opportunities for improvement such as accessibility, route efficiency and safety.
The study will review local demographics, socio-economic characteristics, travel patterns, land use and infrastructure. The study provides numerous opportunities for community participation and will help identify opportunities to improve transit service. Consultants Nelson\Nygaard and Anglin PR are assisting with technical tasks, as well as public stakeholder outreach.
City leadership is seeking public participation throughout the study.
“The city’s transit system affects how you make decisions about getting to work and school, scheduling medical appointments and even simply running errands,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “The input of Norman citizens is vital in helping the city improve transit for the community and creating a system that residents will use. We encourage everyone to participate in the Go Norman Transit Study.”
The public survey is now open. Citizens are encouraged to visit the project website, GoNormanTransit.com where they can give feedback on their opinions of existing transit and suggestions for improvements. Citizens will be able to participate in public meetings – both virtual and in-person options – to ask questions and provide feedback. The website will be updated with specific dates, times and logistics for the meetings. They are currently planned for Wednesday, November 18, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 2 p.m. and 5:30 to 7 p.m. virtually and in person at 201 W. Gray St.
The study will also solicit information from other stakeholders, including transit operators, businesses and organizations, and large employers such as the University of Oklahoma and hospitals. The outcome of the comprehensive study will be a strategic plan to help city leaders optimize and expand transit over the next 20 years.
To learn more about the study and include your feedback about the transit system, visit GoNormanTransit.com or follow the City of Norman on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube at @CityofNormanOK.
