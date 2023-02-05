The chief goal of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office is to see that cities in all 77 counties in the state receive a “film friendly” designation, and Norman hopes to be the next in line.
Since the Oklahoma Legislature passed Senate Bill 608, The Filmed in Oklahoma Act of 2021, the state has become a production hub. In 2023, there will be 18 made in Oklahoma films released.
Signed in May 2021 by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the program offers a cash rebate of between 20% and 38% to encourage filming in Oklahoma’s rural counties, small municipalities, Oklahoma soundstages, post-production facilities, and long-term business from television series and multi-film productions. Additionally, it increased the fiscal year manual cap from $8 million to $30 million.
According to a presentation by VisitNorman during a council-led Business and Community Affairs meeting Thursday afternoon, the City of Norman has a special event permit that could be modified to fulfill that final step.
“What we want is a piece of that pie,” said Dan Schemm, executive director of VisitNorman. “We have some great assets with our downtown, historic Campus Corner, the [University of Oklahoma] and all of the facilities that are there.”
Schemm believes moviemakers commonly look for an “Americana” feel that Norman can offer, and promoting those areas would be easier with a “film friendly” designation.
Past films with at least partial production in Norman include Turkey Bowl, Deadly Misconduct, Rise and Walk: The Dennis Byrd Story, Fallout 2: You Got This, College Professor Obsession, Painted Woman and Twister.
A single movie project can create upwards of 500 jobs, according to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.
In fiscal year 2021, 11,004 local career opportunities were created with a direct impact of $170.4 million for 32 film and television productions using the state’s incentive program. There are currently 28 Oklahoma municipalities with the certification, according to the office.
Ward 7 councilor Stephen Holman said the production crew for Rise and Walk: The Dennis Byrd Story modified shots of OU’s Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to make it look like the New York Jets Stadium.
Once Norman receives the designation, it will join the list of cities on the Film Friendly Community website. Joining the program requires three steps, beginning with filling out the application to the Oklahoma Film and Music Office, which Schemm said is already done.
Secondly, the applicant must establish a point of contact – Stefanie Brickman, communications manager for VisitNorman will assume that role. The third step is a film permit for the city.
Lauren Schueler, Ward 2 City Councilor, said it’s important to consider that a film or television production could bring a more significant impact for citizens, such as road closures, than what is typically requested through a standard special event permit.
City manager Darrel Pyle said in the event of a production requesting a road closure longer than a weekend, it’s a possibility that such a request could be put on a consent calendar for City Council to approve.
“In Hollywood and big cities when they film big police chases and everything, they schedule a lot of that to happen at night when there’s not a lot of traffic going on, and they’re in and out before 6 a.m., so there are solutions, we just aren’t exposed to them yet,” Pyle said.
Ward 8 councillor Matt Peacock supposed such that type of request would be a matter of cost versus benefit.
Schemm said he couldn’t imagine an extended road closure being necessary, but productions often move around to different areas in a city, and a modified version of the special events permit should be flexible enough to accommodate any requests.
According to the presentation, being certified and added to the website will allow Norman to present their assets and resources to a much wider audience, therefore attracting more productions to the city.
Pyle said the move to become “film friendly” will involve looking at the modified special events permit at a study session or pre-council conference before formal adoption.
