The Norman Summer Sidewalk Sale is returning this week to promote and support local businesses for its fourth year straight.
From July 22-25, dozens of local businesses will set up outside their establishments throughout Norman to participate in the mass shopping event. The sidewalk sale is co-hosted by the City of Norman, the Norman Chamber of Commerce, The Norman Transcript and SportsTalk Media.
A1 Pet Emporium, Henry Home Interiors and Robinson’s Repurposed are just a few of the 27 registered businesses that will join this year’s sale, with various deals or offers running at each establishment.
The Independent Shopkeepers Association will also run its first “Weekend of Local” event alongside the sidewalk sale to further encourage community commerce after a year and a half of pandemic.
Sarah Kaplan, retail marketing coordinator for the City of Norman, said she expects the event to continue beyond its fourth year and become a local tradition.
“This event pre-dates the pandemic, and I fully intend it to continue in the future,” Kaplan said. “It’s simply a reinvention of a previous citywide sales event that occurred many years ago. This helps serve as an important reminder for our residents to continue to support local brick-and-mortar retailers that give back to our community every day.”
Kaplan said investing in local businesses pours right back into the city’s own infrastructure and charities.
“Sales tax dollars are vital to the City of Norman, funding the majority of our general fund operations, and Oklahoma is the only state in the country that limits cities to funding core operations from sales tax,” Kaplan said. “Beyond that, local businesses are what make our communities unique, and they also tend to give back more to the community by donating money or items. When our local nonprofits hold an event, it’s our local businesses that step up to sponsor.”