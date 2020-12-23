A local community group is rallying to assist people without housing and those who are struggling to put food on their table.
The Social Injustice League of Norman formed over the summer amid heated discussions at Norman City Council meetings on the subject of racial injustice. In recent months, SILN has set their focus on providing meals and necessities for those without homes.
Brandi Studley and Carroline Webb spend at least 3 days a week delivering food to people in Norman.
“There are some people that literally just don’t eat if we don’t feed them,” Studley said. “We have a gentleman who had 13 seizures today, and he can’t make it to the food bank for meals, so sometimes he won’t eat if we don’t bring him food. There’s a lot of people that say that the meals that we take out are the only food that they eat.”
Webb said with colder temperatures in winter months, there’s a lesser likelihood of some people making the journey to food sources.
“A lot of times, they sleep on the opposite side of town from where food is offered,” Webb said. “The community can be so ugly that they are chased off from the areas nearby. So it makes it really difficult to reach resources, and the neighborhood around those resources can sometimes be really hostile.”
Listening to the stories of people who don’t have a home is a part of amplifying their voices and humanizing them, Webb said.
“We just ask them what we can do to help [them] with no strings attached, because we don’t need to know their business,” Webb said. “We don’t want to know what you’re gonna do with [what we provide]. It’s a non-confrontational friendship that we extend.”
Studley said their approach comes from their own experience with homelessness.
“Just remembering what size clothes they wear [can be impactful],” Studley said. “We will bring clothing out the next time we see them and they’re like, ‘how did you remember that?’”
Webb said those who are struggling appreciate the feeling of knowing people perceive their needs as valid.
Through community donations, Webb and Studley are able to provide those needs to many in Norman.
“We’ve been able to get them sub zero sleeping bags, tents, blankets, and hygiene products,” Webb said.
At a recent community drive, Webb said one volunteer knitted scarves and beanie hats to donate and pass out to those without adequate warm clothing.
“The response from the people on the ground out in the camps is that they feel cared for and they feel validated,” Webb said. “Just knowing that their community cares enough to donate the stuff for us to pass out into the world for them gives them a sense of hope.”
This month, Studley said local restaurants like Chelino’s, New York Pizza and bakery owners are reaching out to donate food for them to distribute to those in need.
“We’re trying to get a little bit more restaurant involvement and support the local community because even if it’s not them necessarily donating everything but [even just] offering a discount, we have volunteers that are willing to donate money to purchase food that we can go pick up and take out,” Studley said. “We want to try to involve local businesses as well.”
The SILN is not a legally incorporated nonprofit despite their Facebook page listing as a nonprofit, Webb said. However, they are able to fill space that other organizations can’t because they operate entirely on donations.
“We’re not tied to the city through grants or funding, so we’re not held to stipulations that come with a lot of that bureaucracy,” Webb said. “That puts us in a really unique position to be able to fill cracks, playing a role of support for these organizations and saying things that they can’t say without consequences.”
Webb said stepping in and helping the community takes weight off of organizations like Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army.
She said the homeless population in Norman will never be zero, which is why she is currently in talks with Norman City Council about creating a sanctioned campground with security and resources that ensure their safety.
“There’s a lot of rumors going on about people being bused here from other cities and it stems from mental health and doesn’t offer any solutions,” Webb said.
Studley said those who wish to help out through supply, food, or monetary donations can reach out on the Social Injustice League of Norman Facebook page or email Socialinjusticeleague@outlook.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.