Norman residents looking to do some spring cleaning can leave their large unwanted items curbside to be picked up during a special Saturday collection.
The City of Norman’s residential spring cleanup event will begin Saturday, after last year’s collection dates were cancelled due to COVID-19. Every Saturday from April 3 through May 1 is assigned to residents with a different polycart service day, according to a news release from the City of Norman.
The first curbside collection day is this Saturday for those who have Monday polycart service. Items for pickup should be curbside by 7 a.m. on residents’ specific collection days.
April 10 will be the pickup day for residents with Tuesday polycart service; April 17 for Wednesday; April 24 for Thursday and May 1 for those with service on Friday.
According to the release, items residents wish to discard should be placed curbside and not in a trash cart. Common items that can be collected include chairs, mattresses, couches, boxes/bags of clothing, washers and dryers, grills, outdoor furniture and lawn mowers without oil or gas.
Annahlyse Meyer, spokesperson for the City of Norman, said there are some items that aren’t available for collection.
“Supplies that could be part of a remodel or demolition debris such as bricks, lumber, sheetrock, concrete shingles and junk cars, or other hazardous waste such as tires, batteries, paint and electric waste can’t be collected,” Meyer said.
Meyer said items that have Freon in them, like a freezer or refrigerator, need to have the gas removed by a certified technician and be tagged to denote the removal.
“The main things that we won’t collect are just those hazardous things that would be unsafe to put into the landfill,” Meyer said.
If residents notice their large trash items are still by the curb after their respective collection day, despite having their items out on time, Meyer said to call the sanitation division.
To contact sanitation services, call 329-1023. For more information about spring cleanup, visit the City of Norman website at normanok.gov.
