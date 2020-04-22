Mayor Breea Clark sounded off after Gov. Kevin Stitt unveiled his reopening plan for the state, which appears to fly in the face of municipalities like Norman that have not decided when to begin a phased reopening.
Tuesday night's presentation to the council from Dr. Gary Raskob, professor of medicine and epidemiology for the University of Oklahoma, was ringing in Clark's ears. Raskob told the council more testing for COVID-19 is needed for the virus and antibody testing. He also recommended the city move forward only when it had a plan in place to trace those who have had contact with an infected person.
“Where is the adequate testing? As Dr. Raskob told us, we are not doing a third of the testing capacity we need to be at to move forward safely,” Clark told The Transcript. “We have not yet reached a point where anyone who wants a test can get one, yet we're opening up. Where is the plan that will allow us to effectively execute contact tracing so we can avoid a second spike?”
Stitt's plan includes the reopening of businesses that have been deemed non-essential like salons and pet groomers by Friday, April 24. Restaurants, gyms, churches and movie theaters will open by May 1 with social distancing and sanitizing restrictions. If there is not a spike in new cases within 14 days, large gatherings will be allowed and bars will reopen with social distancing. No information was provided for phase three.
Stitt presented a chart by the Oklahoma State Department of Health which showed Oklahoma peaked much earlier than the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), widely relied upon in media reports in the last several weeks and validated by Raskob who told the council he respected its “science.”
IHME reported Oklahoma hit a peak in the number of deaths per day on April 7 and would peak in “resource use” by today, April 22.
OSDH's chart showed a peak in hospitalizations on March 30 while a seven-day average of new cases shows a decline from 862 to 631 cases. Raskob's data showed a dip in new daily cases on April 19, with 29 confirmed cases but a spike in cases was estimated at 121 on April 21.
Clark accused Stitt of starting a battle between municipalities. Oklahoma cities rely solely on sales tax to fund city operations.
“When he allows cities to pick and choose who opens what, he pits us against each other,” she said. “Oklahoma is the only state in the nation that relies on sales tax the way we do to support our general funds, so he's turning this recovery plan into Hunger Games between cities fighting over sales tax and being forced to put their economies ahead of the lives of residents.”
Clark was shocked to hear of the new plan as she expected to receive his guidelines later in the week.
“I received no communication from the Governor directly,” Clark said. "I receive some communication from Mike Fina, Executive Director of OML (Oklahoma Municipal League) who was on the (reopening) committee. I had heard the plan was coming Friday so I was surprised to see it today."
An email to Raskob and representatives from Norman Regional Health System and Integris was not immediately returned.
Following the governor's announcement, the City of Norman announced the stay-at-home orders would continue through April 30.
"We will continue to base decisions regarding reopening on recommendations from public health experts and Norman's local COVID-19 orders," a prepared statement reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.