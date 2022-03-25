Some very young children respond enthusiastically to rhythm, melody and harmony. They may want to handle musical instruments or rock out when hearing music. These traits aren’t unusual but may signal they are a music child prodigy.
One way to nurture a potentially gifted junior musician is to provide them with lessons playing an instrument taught by a professional. Norman has many options in this regard, and one is instruction at Imagine Music and Arts, 800 W. Rock Creek Road, Suite 121.
Jennifer Walschap is the private studio’s founder and director. She also teaches piano there as a practitioner of the Suzuki Method of instruction. Walschap is a member of Music Teachers National Association and the Oklahoma Music Teachers Association, along with currently being its treasurer.
“Imagine is coming up on six years of providing lessons,” Walschap said. “I had been teaching on my own before that. It was just me and three other piano teachers when we started.”
The quartet of piano teachers had 60 students between them. Presently, Imagine has over 20 teachers in voice, woodwinds, strings, piano, percussion, visual arts, guitar and brass.
Photos of these individuals, along with brief bios, are posted at imaginemusicandarts.com. They’re a diverse, talented and attractive collection of women and men that you might expect to be found in a university town.
“They are all awesome,” Walschap said. “We share values, work as a team, do recitals and collaborate together. We don’t just do our individual thing in the same place, necessarily. We are all professionals in our field who have degrees and extensive training in music. They’re also performing musicians who aren’t just teaching.”
That’s important for students to know, because their teacher may be able to serve as a role model.
“We have over 160 students now,” Walschap said.
Most are children from Norman, nearby metro towns and a couple in Michigan and New York by way of Zoom. Some students are adults. Most new students come to Imagine by personal referral.
Walschap and guitar teacher Jacob Frost were observed recently busking next to an Imagine display on a Main Street sidewalk during Art Walk night. It was a live performance billboard for the studio.
“Our website is there and we do a lot of Facebook and social media, but, honestly, our best advertising is by word of mouth,” she said.
Walschap enjoys her role as Imagine’s director, and it may be for unanticipated reasons.
“It’s made me grow as a person,” she said. “I’m in charge of all these teachers, students and parents and have to make decisions and solve problems. I’ve had to figure out some things about myself in order to do that.”
Students’ unique needs may require creative solutions. Matching them successfully to the right instructor can be the definition of leadership skills.
“I’ve been told I’m a natural leader, but I feel like I have to work hard at it,” she said. “I want to be a good leader, so when situations arise, I step back and think about how one would handle it.”
Walschap takes this personal growth process seriously enough that she’s engaged with a business coach.
“She challenges me and asks what my vision is for the future,” she said. “When I first started, it was just go with the flow and see whatever happens. Now, I think more about what I want our vibe and niche to be.
“I think about my own values and vision for what I want to do. Do my teachers align with that and what I’m looking for in my team? There’s a lot more to it than I ever expected.”
Walschap is wise enough to know she can’t do everything herself. Imagine’s teachers bring ideas to her for enhancing instruction and expanding the studio’s offerings. Proposals have been submitted for programs such as songwriting and blues camps.
“As a pianist, I never would have thought about doing those,” she said. “We reach more students with these kinds of ideas and provide more jobs for teachers.”
Imagine’s values of community, diversity, personal growth, creativity, joy and discipline are detailed on the website. That last one, in particular, is a good value to practice for any creative type.
“They help me make decisions about the directions we go,” Walschap said. “It helps all our teachers be on the same page. If you don’t value these things, as well, you might not be the right fit for teaching here. It brings coherence to what we want to project, along with letting current and prospective students know what we’re about.”
Music is a form of self-expression and a way to convey emotions that may be difficult to put into words.
“There has been a lot of music and new art created during the pandemic,” Walschap said. “I felt like what we’ve been doing is important during that time, as well. Life skills such as discipline and hard work can be taught to students through music. Why it’s important to practice, because it will help you get better at playing your instrument.
“When you do get better it begins to be self-motivating. Kids especially don’t always see that at first.”