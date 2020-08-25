Norman water customers surpassed the previous high usage record for the past four days, causing a strain on the city’s water resources, a prepared statement reads.
“The average high is 20 million gallons a day. However, the past four days we have well surpassed that. Friday we hit 24.1 MGD, Saturday 24.2 MGD, Sunday, which broke all previous records, reached 26 MGD and Monday was 25 MGD,” city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
During the last seven days, usage reached 146 MG while during the same period last year customers only used 116.6 MG. Meyer said the comparison is likely due to heavy rainfall last year.
“The biggest contributing factor to high summer water demand is weather and recently the we have had a long very hot, very dry spell,” she said. “However, people being home with more time to water their lawn all at the same time could be a contributing factor. Simply adhering to the odd/even watering schedule would go a long way toward managing our daily water consumption."
CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS
The city imposes a permanent odd/even water conservation schedule. Houses and businesses with odd-numbered addresses water on odd-numbered calendar days and those with even-numbered addresses water on even-numbered calendar days.
The regulation helps ensure water resources are available to public and maintain sufficient water supply for fighting fires and emergencies.
Residents are urged to adhere to the following water conservation guidelines:
Adjust your sprinklers to make sure you are not watering the sidewalk, driveway or other areas that do not need watering.
Do not water between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. when up to 40 percent of the water can be lost to evaporation.
Use mulch around your plants to help keep the ground insulated from the sun and retain better moisture.
Use an inexpensive hose timer to avoid overwatering and soaker hoses to prevent evaporation due to the wind.
Wash only full loads of dishes or clothes. Nearly 22 percent of indoor home water use comes from doing laundry. Save water by making sure to adjust the settings on your machine to the proper load size.
Every time you shave minutes off your shower, you save hot water and the energy and cost to heat the water.
