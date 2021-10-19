A three-day event for automobile enthusiasts to purchase vintage cars, race car, motorcycle, boat and aircraft parts returns this week for a fall meet-up at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
The “All Transportation Swap Meet,” takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Norman at 615 E. Robinson St. Attendees may sell or purchase entire vehicles, parts and classic memorabilia, according to the event webpage.
Vendors can rent an indoor or outdoor space on the grounds for $40 and must have 80% or more transportation-related items. Admission for non-vendors is free, according to the event flyer.
The Norman Swap Meet started in 2009 as a gift to local car enthusiast and gearhead Dan Rohring from his wife Twila. Throughout the years, Rohring attended swap meets in different cities and states, and Twila wanted to get a meet organized in Norman, so she did just that.
“Initially, it was just a fall event, but it grew into a spring and fall event, happening the third weekend in March and the fourth weekend in October,” Rohring said.
The swap meet last happened in the fall of 2019 due to COVID-related cancellations for both 2020 dates. After two years, Rohring said anticipation is building for the event’s return.
“If people didn’t enjoy the swap meet as much as they do, quitting after the cancellations would have been a good excuse for Dan to quit, but because of the demand for it, it’s come back,” said Eric Casperson, co-owner of Boyd’s Racing Engines in Norman, a supporter of the event since its founding..
Rohring said attendees will surely be surprised at the wide variety of transportation related items vendors bring. He has seen steam engines, electric motors and even tractors sold.
Rohring recalls a memorable moment at a previous swap meet, when a 1957 Chevrolet captured the attention of the majority of attendees.
“They had this Chevy up in the air on a rotisserie lift, and all the parts had been painted red and white,” Rohring said. “There were people running across the parking lot to where the gentleman was selling it. It sold within half an hour of arriving.”
While checking out the vendors’ vehicles and items may be the main purpose of the event, Casperson said he looks forward to networking and talking with fellow gearheads and transportation enthusiasts that he hasn’t seen since before COVID-19.
And when it comes to merchandise, Casperson said he often sees parts and accessories he doesn’t find anywhere else at the Norman Swap Meet.
“A lot of times you’ll find stuff you didn’t know you needed, and it’s not just limited to cars,” Casperson said.
For more information about the All Transportation Swap Meet, visit www.normanswapmeet.com.