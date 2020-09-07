Norman teacher Lauretta Newby-Coker thought her chances at winning anything at the 2020 Red Earth Festival over Labor Day weekend were long gone whenever she didn’t hear her name called.
“When they had announced the winners in the categories I had placed my art pieces in, I thought, ‘Well, dang it. There goes my chances. I didn’t get anything this year,’” said Newby-Coker, a Noble resident.
She said she couldn’t believe what happened next at the Grand Hotel Casino & Resort in Shawnee.
“They were down to the last award and they called my name, I was flabbergasted,” she said.
Newby-Coker won the Grand Award for the first time in her four years of taking part in the festival. The Grand Award is given to the best piece in the show.
Earning best in show at the award-winning Red Earth Festival meant the world to Newby-Coker, she said.
“It was just wonderful. … I never even dreamed I would win [the Grand Award],” she said.
Spending a lifetime perfecting her craft, Newby-Coker said she has loved art for as long as she can remember.
“The furthest back I can remember is in first grade the teacher called my mom down to the school because I would sit and daydream and draw on my papers,” Newby-Coker said. “I always got good grades, but I always daydreamed and drew on everything. So as far back as I can remember I’ve loved art.”
Newby-Coker, who specializes in stained glass mosaic art, she said her love for this genre got started seven years ago.
“I was teaching at Longfellow [Middle School] and one of the aides brought in some glass pieces and asked if I would like to have them to do a project with my class,” she said. “So I took them and we all did a little project with them. As they were placing their little squares, I thought, ‘I bet you I could cut glass.’”
From there, she started cutting her own glass and creating artwork out of it.
“[Now] I cut each piece individually with little $3 glass cutters, and then I break it and glue it on wooden panels,” she said.
Now an art teacher at Norman Public Schools’ alternative education option, Dimensions Academy, Newby-Coker has a quote in her classroom that describes how she lives her life, she said.
“The quote says, ‘Do what you love — it will take you where you want to be,’” she said. “So I’m so thankful that I get to teach art because when I’m at home — it’s so natural now — I come on in and go sit outside and start doing art.”
Reese Gorman
366-3536
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.