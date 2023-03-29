A student-led initiative will bring a taste of the world to Norman High School later this week.
Students, teachers, parents and members of the community are being welcomed to the school’s inaugural Culture Day, which will take place in the school commons and south gym on Friday, March 31, from 5-8 p.m.
Norman and Norman North students with an ID will get in free. Adults will cost $3, and kids under 12 will cost $1.
Ariana Jaffrey, a Norman High senior, came up with the idea last year, and she has been communicating with different school clubs and administration to make the event happen.
Jaffrey was inspired to create the event because she has noticed that many students at Norman Public Schools lack cultural awareness.
“One of the things I didn’t like about Norman Public Schools was the lack of cultural awareness,” she said. “I once had a student in the same class as me who was having a conversation with his peers about how Indian people were ruining the internet and how Pakistani people are so weird and creepy. He was just saying all these things openly in class, and his peers were agreeing with him.”
Jaffrey said that what teenagers know about the world stems largely from what they have learned from their parents.
“In a small area like this, oftentimes that can lead to a lot of misconceptions and racism,” she said. “So, this event came from a semi-dark place, but I really think it stemmed into something beautiful. There’s four clubs working together to make this possible.”
Jaffrey leads the Asian American Pacific Islander Association at Norman. Other sponsors include Black Student Union, Latine Heritage Student Association, and Native American Club.
This is a total student-led project program,” said Evelyn Kwanza, vice principal of Norman High, who is overseeing the event. “It’s an opportunity for them to celebrate diversity and how that makes all of our lives richer. It provides a space for the students to exhibit pride in their cultural heritage.”
Kwanza said one of the district’s core values is inclusiveness, which is practiced at each NPS site.
Aisha Ali, Ariana’s mother, is supporting her as she is organizing the event. She said the event will provide entertainment for those in attendance.
“Some of the performances are student-led, some are OU organizations, and some Oklahoma professional groups are coming in to perform,” Ali said. “They are also having businesses owned by people of color come in and sell food.”
The students were not able to procure sponsorships from local businesses, so they raised money themselves for the event. Some of the money will bring in a lion dancer troupe from Oklahoma City that specializes in Asian dance.
Ali said many of the students don’t have extensive experience in leadership or planning, and for many of them, this is the first big event they have ever planned.
“Kids are green to this. They’ve never been in leadership positions,” Ali said. “They planned it themselves, raised the money themselves, and they even did the logo themselves.”
Organizers have invited students from Norman North High School to attend because students want to make the event a district-wide event in the future. Clubs from Norman North have not participated in any official capacity, but Norman students want to change that going into next year.
“Their goal is for next year to combine the event between Norman and Norman North. This year, they didn’t have the time to do that,” Ali said.
Jaffrey said next year she would like to see more cultures represented at Culture Night.
“We have about 20 cultures represented. We wanted to highlight more, but at the end of the day, one of our biggest things was that we wanted to bring in students who could actually represent these regions (based on their own backgrounds),” she said. “However, with it being short notice, I think that’s a goal for next year for sure.”
