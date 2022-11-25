Community members are invited to shop local this weekend in observance of Small Business Saturday, a marketing initiative promoted in partnership with the Norman Chamber of Commerce and VisitNorman.
It is intended to support small business owners and celebrate their contributions.
“We have a ton of uniquely Norman businesses — places you can go to find these special one-off gifts and items and you can’t get anywhere else,” said Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “Our community is really proud of that. We are hoping everyone will get out and take advantage of those opportunities during Small Business Saturday and all year round.”
A list of participating businesses, addresses and coinciding information can be found at normanchamber.com.
Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila issues a proclamation Tuesday at city hall to raise awareness for the annual observance and to highlight the impact of small businesses in boosting the local economy.
“When you buy something local, you are investing local,” Martin said. “Two-thirds of every dollar spent in the small business stays in the local community.”
To learn more about Small Business Saturday or to be listed as a participating business, contact Chief Business and Community Relations Officer Sara Kaplan at sara.kaplan@normanok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.