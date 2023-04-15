The City of Norman has received $2.1 million to extend a multi-purpose path on the north side of State Highway 9 by two miles in the direction of Lake Thunderbird.
The city received federal money from the Transportation Alternative Program to extend what is referred to as a multimodal path, which will run from 48th Avenue Southeast to 72nd Avenue Southeast.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024.
Multimodal paths are used for biking, walking and jogging, and the aim is to give Norman residents a paved trail they can use to access Lake Thunderbird.
Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said the program is designed to provide federal grant funds for alternative types of transportations.
“They’ve been used over the years, but the primary function has been bike/hike trails, or some kind of a trail system that’s different from a road,” he said.
According to O’Leary, the city received two grants — one that will pave the path from 48th to 60th and another that will pave from 60th to 72nd — totaling $2.1 million.
The money will be distributed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation after it has obtained $52 million in funds from the federal agency, which was distributed around the state, including Norman.
The money will become available Oct. 1, 2024, officials said.
“Because of the size of the grants, we had to apply for two different grant projects to get both projects included,” O’Leary said. “So, we can actually start building both miles by the fall of 2024.”
Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said he looks forward to working with he state transportation department to build the infrastructure.
“We are elated at the awarding of federal funds and appreciate the support and partnership of ODOT as this project advances,” Heikkila said. “This pathway will further travel opportunities for residents and visitors to explore the many treasures of our community — from the University of Oklahoma to Lake Thunderbird. We look forward to its completion.”
The path will run a mile short of Lake Thunderbird State Park for those wanting to enter through Dave Blue Creek, or six miles short for those wanting to enter through Clear Bay.
O’Leary said Norman will continue to pursue grants to complete the trail to the park, and he’d like to collaborate with Lake Thunderbird to do so.
“It’s been one of our goals for well over a decade to connect urban Norman to Lake Thunderbird, particularly the bike and hike trails,” he said. “Getting there requires a car.
“Generally, most bikers were not going to ride on Highway 9 for obvious reasons. So this change will affect locals as far as traveling for both transportation and recreation.”
A bike system already exists at Lake Thunderbird around Clear Bay, so bikers can loop through the park without driving.
Chase Horn is the communications director for Oklahoma Department of Tourism, which oversees Oklahoma State Parks. Horn said his office has been speaking with Norman city officials, and that it is open to contributing to the project.
“I’ve had general discussion from reps from Norman about improving walking, biking in and around Lake Thunderbird,” he said. “We’d love to work with all of our municipalities, including Norman, to improve these kinds of things with state parks. What that looks like is up to discussion.”
Upon completion of the path to 72nd Street, Horn recommends bikers that want to get into the park go through the Clear Bay entrance, which is an additional six miles but connects to a bike trail.
“It can be hiked, but it’s more of a mountain bike system,” he said. “That doesn’t pick up until 142nd Street.”
