After a two-year hiatus, Norman Pride is back with "Norman Pride Weekend 2022: All the Colors of Pride."
This year’s Pride Weekend will be frin May 6-8. The all-ages, weekend-long event is free to enter and open to the public.
May 6: Kickoff party
The weekend kicks off with a DJ, drag show, food trucks and ribbon cutting at 7 p.m May 6 at east downtown Norman.
May 7: Festival
The festival is from noon to 10 p.m. May 7 at Andrews Park, hosting over 130 vendors and artists, 16 food trucks and a beer garden featuring local Norman breweries. A kids’ area will include face painting, balloon twisting, games and inflatables.
Guests can enjoy live music all day on the main stage.
The drag show will start after vendors pack up and after sunset. Rupaul's Drag Race Allstar Miss Alexis Mateo will be the festival headliner. A full schedule is available at normanOKpride.org/festival.
May 8: Parade and other events
Events will start May 8 at 9 a.m. with the Stride of Pride 5K at Ruby Grant Park. Online registration for $25 is open until May 7; day-of registration is $35. First-, second and third-place participants will receive medals. Rainbows and costumes are encouraged.
The 5K will be followed by the Mom’s Day Drag Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. at Legend’s. However, brunch tickets are now sold out.
The weekend will wrap up at 7 p.m. with the Pride Parade in downtown Norman, led by dual grand marshals Sage Mauldin and Kay & Don Holladay.
The parade route begins at Jones Ave and heads east down Main Street, south on Crawford Avenue and west on Comanche Street and back to Jones.
The Pride Parade will make two rounds. Kids and teens ages 11-19 (LGBTQ2SIA+ and allies) are invited to participate as part of the Youth March. Youth signup and flag options are on the Norman Pride website.
Parade prize categories this year are Most Colorful, Most Creative, Most Energetic and Best Overall. Parade queen Jeanne Flanigan will be one of the judges.
An awards ceremony will be hosted after the parade at Recess Taco Park. More parade and youth march details are available at normanOKpride.org/parade.