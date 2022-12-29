Locals don’t need to venture outside of Norman to sing “Auld Lang Syne” as they bring in the new year.
Whether they are celebrating at a bar, a convention or at home, Norman will host a number of New Year’s entertainment options.
OkiCon, an Oklahoma City-based anime convention, will be at the Embassy Suites in Norman from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1.
New Year’s events will take place Saturday, including a concert by Japanese rock star Kazha that starts at 8 p.m.
A New Year’s Eve Party starts at 10 p.m. and goes until midnight, followed by Anime Rave ending at 2 a.m.
The New Year’s Eve Party is included with VIP, Weekend, and Saturday memberships, but those not interested in attending the conference can still party by purchasing a pass online or at the door.
Megan Wilson, OkiCon spokesperson, said that many throughout the state and North Texas plan to come to Norman to celebrate the new year at the anime-themed conference.
She said that all ages are welcome until midnight.
“Oklahoma has a strong and vibrant anime community, especially in the cosplay subgenre,” Wilson said. “There are many talented and aspiring cosplayers who look forward all year to showing off their new builds at OKiCon. Given the geographical distance between larger anime cities like DFW, Oklahoma anime and cosplay fans will rally together for this weekend.”
HeyDay Entertainment, 3201 Market Place, will host New Year’s Eve Bash 2023 with bowling and complimentary party favors.
The event will cater to the whole family.
DJ Jax Steel will perform from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The event will have a 360 photo booth and a balloon drop.
Red Brick Bar, 311 E. Main St., will host a New Year’s Eve glow party with karaoke at 9 p.m.
“We got together to do something different. We’ll have karaoke instead of a band,” said Yvonne Dorman, owner. “We’ll have glow sticks, and if they have bright clothes, they should wear them.”
There will be no cover charge, and attendees will take home complimentary goody bags.
The Bluebonnet Bar, 321 E. Main St., has invited Hösty to play from 9 p.m. to midnight.
The Norman native has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel during the Okie Noodling Festival in Pauls Valley.
The Winston, 106 W. Main St., will hold specials for New Years and will stay open until the clock strikes midnight.
Other popular Norman-based bars include The Barracuda, Happy Monk, Library Bar & Grill, Logie’s On the Corner, Nompton Social, The Mont, and The Porch.
Those who want to stay home can watch different TV specials, including Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC; Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC; New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS; and Paramount+, and CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on CNN.
Other venues in Norman are opening their doors throughout the day.
On Dec. 31:
Mindful Mornings with Rev. Shelley and Greg Sabatino will take place at Norman Bird Sanctuary from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The event will include a 30-minute mindful hike, followed by yoga and meditation.
Participants are invited to stay for tea and conversation. Registration is required through Eventbrite.
Oklahoma Axe Factory, 938 N. Flood Ave. will host 2022 Can Kiss My Axe at 10 a.m. Locals are invited for a cash tournament for first, second, and third place. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
Sooner Bowl, 550 24th Ave. NW, will host a New Year’s Eve event from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
Wizard’s Asylum Comics and Games will host different activities throughout the day, including a Dungeons and Dragons event from 1-5 p.m. New players are welcome.
On Jan. 1:
• Lake Thunderbird State park will host a First Day Hike walking tour with Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Director. The event starts at 12:30 p.m. All Oklahoma state parks provide free parking throughout the day.
• BioBlitz Oklahoma will host a bird watching tour at Oliver’s Wood Loop Trail at 1:30 p.m. The loop is 1.3 miles and is at the southwest corner of highway 9 and Jenkins Avenue. Binoculars are available to borrow. Families are welcome, but pets are not.
• From 4 to 7 p.m., Blu Fine Wine and Food will host wine tastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.