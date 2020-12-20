Online shopping has increased exponentially in recent years, in part due to the increasing simpleness of websites such as Amazon, eBay and AliExpress.
The trend has accelerated nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers find it easier to shop from the safety of their home rather than risk going in public and having to put a mask on. This is leading to fewer sales for local retailers and fewer sales tax being reported by online retailers.
Consumers are taxed differently with online purchases, in that these items face a use tax rather than a traditional sales tax. Use taxes are levied on purchases made outside of one’s home state for taxable items that will be used in one’s home state where no tax was collected in the state when the item was purchased.
Use taxes became a legal source of government revenue in the 1980s, with Norman first using them late that decade. Norman received more than $60 million in use tax in 2019, and 2020 is set to break that record. From 2010 to 2019, use tax rose about 27%.
The uptick is good for the city of Norman as it’s increased revenue, but the increase in use tax has led to a slight decrease in sales tax over the past few years. This is detrimental to local business owners as fewer in-person sales will lead to local businesses suffering.
“The use tax increase does not make up for the sales tax decrease, but there is some offset there,” Anthony Francisco, Norman’s finance director, said. “The use tax is clearly a positive but doesn’t completely offset the loss of the sales tax.”
The increase of online purchases has led to ongoing concerns within Norman’s finance department with the difficulty of enforcing use tax that is due on remote sales.
The impact on local businesses is magnified here because the sales tax would come back to the community, whereas for small online retailers it won’t.
“If the retailer does less than $100,000 of gross sales in the given state, they don’t have to collect the use tax that is due and pay it over to the city,” Francisco said. “We need those smaller retailers to comply with their legal requirements to collect sales tax on their sales.”
The dynamic was created by South Dakota vs. Wayfair, in which the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of enforcing businesses without a physical presence in a state to collect and remit sales taxes on transactions made in the state.
This made retailers collect use tax on online purchases made by consumers out of state. The ruling’s caveat — excluding retailers whose gross sales don’t exceed $100,000 — made many retailers not collect this tax, costing the government revenue. This loophole was especially detrimental in Oklahoma, where cities are especially dependent on sales tax.
“We’re the only state where cities don’t get property tax for operations, so we’re almost totally dependent on sales tax,” said Francisco, who has been Norman’s finance director for 23 years.
Oklahoma stopped taxing on intangible personal property after the Oklahoma Intangible Tax Ban Amendment passed in 2012.
The question was brought about by a lawsuit from Southwestern Bell Telephone, who complained about the ad valorem tax assessments of its property by the state. The court ruled only the intangible property was exempt, causing members of the business community to pressure lawmakers to bring this issue to a vote.
“This is obviously a big issue for us, but it’s also a national issue as all cities suffer from this, so we are continuing to get federal legislation passed that has been before the Congress for many years,” Francisco said.
The Remote Transactions Parity Act and the Marketplace Fairness Act would enforce many more retailers to collect use tax as the minimum requirement to collect would be bumped from $100,000 in gross sales to $1 million.
The Remote Transactions Parity Act was sponsored by Kristi Noem, R-S.D., a former member of Congress.
The Marketplace Fairness Act was sponsored by Michael Enzi, R-WY, a current senator. Both acts were sponsored in 2017 and neither have received action since that year.
Francisco thinks use tax will continue to rise, mainly due to consumer behavior. Consumers becoming more tech-savvy will hurt local businesses as their in-person sales will diminish, he said.
“Younger consumers are more computer veterans and those sorts of things and they like to spend time shopping online,” Francisco said. “So, it’s led to a gradually increasing rate of transition to online and other remote sources of retail.”
While there are certain things we can’t do online, the purchasing of durable goods, items that lost long, will continue to have a gradual increase.
Clothing stores are one retailer that uses online shopping to their advantage.
Balfour of Norman, a Campus Corner shop established in 1974, has welcomed the extra revenue from online sales, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did see an uptick in online sales, especially after our mayor made all non-essential businesses close,” said Jerry Hatter, owner of Balfour of Norman. “After we were able to re-open, it returned pretty much to normal, but we are still up about 10% for online sales vs. previous non-COVID years.”
In-person sales are still down, however, due to COVID-19 deterring people from shopping in public, Hatter said.
Balfour of Norman’s online presence is especially helpful during this year’s football season as Oklahoma’s football stadium only holds 25% capacity. September through December is essential for Balfour’s survival, as hundreds of thousands of people flock to Norman and Campus Corner before and after the game.
This year, nowhere near the normal number of fans are in Norman on game days, which leads to fewer in-person purchases for Hatter’s store.
“So much of our sales is in and around football season when fans are in town,” Hatter said. “Since there just aren’t as many people in town that day and not as many in the vicinity of the stadium, game day sales are down by a lot.”
Combining people not coming to Norman for games with the number of people who don’t want to shop in person, and it makes sense Balfour’s online sales have increased.
Hatter, who bought Balfour in 2006 along with his wife, thinks having an online presence is an essential, even if it doesn’t lead to direct online purchases.
“Consumers can still find you online and see what product you’re offering,” Hatter said.
Balfour has been offering online sales since before Hatter bought the store in 2006. Similar to the citywide trend, the shop’s online sales have steadily increased with each year.
“The convenience of online shopping 24 hours a day and 7 days a week makes it easy,” Lin Copelin, co-owner of Copelin’s said. Copelin’s specializes in office supplies and office furniture.
Recently, they added educational and teacher supplies and now have transitioned into contract furniture design and specialty toys.
“Of course, COVID has made online more of a necessity. We still have many customers place online orders and either pick up or we deliver,” Copelin said.
Copelin, who has co-owned Copelin’s for 37 years alongside her husband, Ed, said while a majority of their sales are made in person, the store has seen an uptick in online presence over the past few years.
Copelin echoed Hatter’s claims of having an online presence as a necessity, even if online sales aren’t the main source of revenue.
“We have many local toy customers do online browsing and then call or come in to make the best choices,” Copelin said.
This allows consumers to browse online but ensures all taxes will be reported with the in-person purchases, rather than online purchases.
“If we don’t support our local merchants, these stores will no longer exist,” Copelin said. “Local sales keep our dollars local.”
Since many local retailers don’t have the manpower to construct an online presence matching Amazon or Nike, some are worried consumers will continue to shop online and could cause local retailers to go out of business.
Copelin admits she does shop online but only after trying to find items locally first. She expressed how important it is to shop local.
“It is important to shop locally even in normal times, but even more so now with COVID-19,” Stephen Holman, Norman Ward 7 city councilman, said. “Our locally owned brick and mortar small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and supporting them is vital to the future of our community. Shopping online sends your money out of the local economy, which impacts the funding to services like police, fire and public works which are all funded by sales tax.”
Holman also noted shopping local not only supports the city, but also friends, family and neighbors. He also thinks shopping online isn’t all that convenient, as customers have to wait for their order and if something is wrong with the order, the customer has to send it back and wait even longer.
The increase in online sales is happening to retailers and consumers all over the country. Ensuring all retailers collect use tax and send it to the government is a painstaking part of Francisco’s job. However, he said he can’t even stop his wife from online shopping.
“I don’t find myself buying online often because I’m a stubborn guy,” Francisco said. “I stopped trying to fight the battle with my wife’s online shopping years ago. But I’ve continued to fight the battle of trying to get online retailers to report their sales tax.”
Francisco says through national programs such as the National League of Cities and the Government Finance Officers Association, he’s helping fight this battle. These national organizations are continuing to try to get that federal legislation passed, which would enforce more retailers to do their legal duty and report their taxes.
However, recent trends show online shopping isn’t slowing down any time soon. Consumer habits and the ease of having items shipped to their doorsteps are increasing the number of online sales exponentially. This is leading to use tax becoming a more prominent source of government revenue; however, it doesn’t offset the loss in sales tax.
Francisco’s main worry is getting retailers to comply with their legal requirement of reporting their use tax to the government. Since Oklahoma is especially dependent on sales tax, this issue is bigger in Oklahoma than other states. Francisco hopes Congress will soon pass federal legislature that would enforce more retailers to report their sales tax, which he hopes would help offset more of the decline in sales tax the city has seen over the past several years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.