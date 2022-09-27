The process of adding the names of nearly 300 veterans onto the Norman Veterans Memorial is underway.
By the time the Norman community honors veterans at its 14th annual commemoration of Armistice Day Nov. 13, the memorial at Reaves Park, 2501 S. Jenkins Ave., will have 297 additional names engraved on it.
Norman veteran Terry O’Dea and the Veterans Day Parade Committee have led a three-year effort to collect the minimum of 200 names to add to the memorial, which was dedicated on the holiday in 2008 at the southwest corner of Reaves Park.
The memorial has 25 panels around the perimeter with the names of local veterans. On the ground is a star, with each point representing one of the five military branches.
It was created to acknowledge veterans who at one point were residents of Cleveland County. South Oklahoma City-based Southwest Monument and Bronze Memorials began the update Monday morning and completion is expected ahead of Veterans Day.
The centerpiece of the memorial is a monolith with bronze plaques that tell the story of the Army, Marines, Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard. Engraved into the base are the names of those from Cleveland County from WWI onward who were killed in action. On top of the monolith sits an eagle carrying the American flag, created by Osage artist Shan Gray.
U.S. Army veteran Roger Gallagher said it’s an honor to be included on the memorial among thousands of local heroes.
“It started around 15 years ago, and it’s a way to just remember the service that (county residents) did for the country,” Gallagher said. “It’s really pretty and very dynamic.”
Three years ago, O’Dea started a name drive. In the drive, he visited many churches in town, and frequently corresponded with Norman Veteran Center programs administrator Candice McIntire and the Dale Graham Veterans Foundation.
Any veteran with a valid DD-214 discharge paper and a connection to Cleveland County is eligible to be included on the Reaves Park memorial.
O’Dea said there’s still more veterans in Cleveland County that are eligible for this, but he was happy to reach 297 names.
“I thought that was great — and when we have our ceremony on Nov. 13 at Reaves Park, we’re either going to read them off or we’re going to have them on a big video screen,” O’Dea said.
Gallagher said the memorial is important because veterans’ names sometimes disappear into the pages of history.
“It’s in the spirit of America to honor people who take time to serve,” O’Dea said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.