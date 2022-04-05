Norman voters said "no" to a water rate increase Tuesday, preliminary election results from the election board indicate.
Results showed, 54.59% voted against and 45.41% for it. Votes totaled 24,127, with 13,170 who voted no and 10,957 who voted for it.
Voters were asked to increase the water rate from $7.50 to $9.30, and the rate for 0-5,000 gallons from $3.35 to $4.20. At least 73% of households fall into the consumption category of up to 5,000 gallons per month.
City spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said the city "respects the will of the people and will continue to provide the utmost levels of service with resources and funding available."
Additional revenue would help the city finance a $15 million project to install automatic water meter readers and a $17 million well-blending initiative to combine groundwater and surface water to better maintain residual chlorine levels. City staff asked for the increase to replace 300 miles of aging water lines of the city's 640 miles of pipe. The replacement cost is $750,000 per mile of lines.
Vrska also said staff "intends to identify funds as quickly as possible in order to move forward with groundwater treatment plans, per DEQ [Department of Environmental Quality] requirements."
"Although this may mean vast delays in other capital projects for Utilities, the health and safety of the Norman community comes first. Timelines concerning forward movement on the Advanced Water Metering initiative will be revisited and the public will be kept apprised of plans," she said.