Norman residents will soon be able to get a look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter.
The store, located at 333 N. Interstate Dr. will have multiple upgrades including several department transformations and the installation of a Mamava Lactation Suite, which is a pod for moms to pump or breastfeed in public places or while at work, according to a news release.
Store manager Mike Zawicki said they are always trying to make their customers’ lives easier.
“We look forward to welcoming the Norman community to shop our renovated sections and use our helpful innovations, like the Mamava pod.”
The pods are accessed through the Mamava app, which allows entry to the pod with the touch of a button and enables moms to customize lighting and airflow. Walmart is the first retailer to install Mamava pods in a store setting and this pod will be the first of its kind in Norman.
Other store improvements include updates to the apparel department, baby department with stroller garage, state-of-the-art electronics department, interactive tool selection, and an expanded beer and wine section, according to the release.
Walmart said in the release that they will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by creating a smooth shopping experience that gives them options to shop when, where and how they want with pickup options, delivery, Walmart Pay and pickup towers.
The upgrades will also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
A Walmart spokesperson said as an essential business and a member of the Norman community, Walmart understands the role it plays in providing customers with food, medicine and other necessities.
In addition to store upgrades, Walmart will continue to protect its associates and customers from COVID-19 through the extensive measures put in place including deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, mask requirements for associates, occupancy limitations and more, according to the release.
More details can be found at corporate.walmart.com/here-for-you
