Following the Aug. 22 death of former Ward 2 City Council member David Perry, the City of Norman began accepting applications to fill the vacant position.
City spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said the selection will follow the same process as the Ward 5 vacancy. The selection committee will review the list of applicants and choose a final recommendation for the City Council’s approval.
The nine applicants are Traci Gold, John Jarobe, Aleisha Karjala, Terry Van Winkle, Matthew McGarry, Sean Boyd, Edward Maguire, John Argo and Mayumi Windler.
“The committee will interview all nine applicants on Wednesday and Thursday … with a goal of bringing the recommendation before council on [Sept.] 22,” Meyer said in a statement.
The selection committee is made up of Gabriel Bird, Melissa Houston, Ellen Kanak, Julie Knudsen and Jermaine Peterson, Meyer said.
The Transcript reached out to each applicant and asked them three questions:
- Why do you want to be a part of the Norman City Council?
- What are issues specifically pertaining to Ward 2 that you are passionate about?
- A divisive topic in Norman right now is the $865,000 of the Norman Police Department’s budget being reallocated to other entities within the budget. How do you feel about this particular issue?
Responses
By press time, Jarobe and Boyd did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Traci Gold
- I am a concerned member of the Norman community who lives and works in Ward 2, and I believe I have the education, experience and skills to be an effective member of the council. I also see a need for community representation for both our younger members and our LGBTQ community. I would be a great liaison to these groups as a millennial and a transgender woman. I understand their unique concerns and needs and will be a tireless advocate to make our community better.
- The homes and property near Imhoff Creek are still at risk to be washed away due to erosion of the creek bed. It is essential that the city establish a plan and timeline for limiting environmental damage to our community. Homelessness is also a growing problem due to fiscal impacts from COVID-19, and the city must explore options for how to get the members of our community the essential shelter they need.
- I think first it’s important to understand that the money allocated was just the police department’s proposed budget for the upcoming year. This isn’t money that was taken from the police, only money that was not allocated to the department as it requested. I believe that the decision was correct, as reallocating funding to address the root concern of issues like mental illness and homelessness will reduce the burden on our police departments, as well as work toward coming up with long-term solutions to those problems.
Terry Van Winkle
- I care deeply for this city and want to help shape an amazing vision for the future of Norman. I do not have any political agenda or aspirations beyond serving my local community in a way that ensures the most favorable future possible for those who live in Norman. I desire to be a trustworthy public servant who listens to my neighbors and advocates for the residents of Ward 2.
- I will always be passionate about two things: improving quality of life for our residents and fighting to support the success of local businesses. We did a great disservice to local business owners and residents during the two-year Lindsey Street road construction marathon.
- I feel that almost every part of this “reactive” decision was poorly handled. Adequate time was not taken to step back and give serious consideration to how this matter should be dealt with. It is evident, based on pushback by the public, that the residents of Norman do not feel they were properly represented by their City Council. Trust was compromised, motives were questioned, fear was created, and now we stand at the brink of a recall of the mayor and two of our council members.
John Argo
- I would provide a voice of unity for the residents, the businesses, the churches, and the schools in Ward 2. During my 2020 campaign for U.S. Congress District 4, Democrat, independent, and Republican residents of Norman were equally proud to display my campaign signs in their yards. I would offer common sense solutions to complicated problems facing the City of Norman and its residents.
- I have concerns for the future of Lindsey Street businesses. I would like to find a solution to traffic problems during pick up and drop off of middle school students. Whenever it is safe to have outdoor functions, I would like to create a “Taste of Ward 2“ community event featuring Ward 2 food service outlets and rotate it between the shopping center parking lots in Ward 2. I would encourage other Ward 2 businesses to promote their services at these events.
- I was there for both council sessions and have expressed my concerns to the city attorney for the way it was handled. I am sure a large group could show up with just as passionate concerns or complaints about the Norman Public Schools and the Norman hospitals. How does the council not vote to defund our public schools and our hospitals? No one is more committed to government transparency and accountability than I am. If law enforcement is really this bad in Norman, then sign a petition for a Cleveland County grand jury and go testify under oath.
Mayumi Windler
- Local government is important and since the TIF [tax increment financing] petition, I've been paying attention. I want to be more involved in how Norman runs.
- Trees are a huge thing in Wards 2 and 4. When I bought my house here, the old trees were a huge attraction. I'm also interested in parks and sidewalks. I do a lot of walking and I have two parks I regularly visit as well as campus and downtown.
- I think the police budget reallocation was reactionary. I think the actual problem is that the PSST2 [Public Safety Sales Tax 2] fund doesn't generate enough money to pay for everything in its budget. The amendment to the budget that caused all the uproar was to prop up with PSST2 fund with general fund money. As a fiscally responsible person, I don't spend beyond my means and then expect a bailout.
Matthew McGarry
- I really want to pursue [David Perry’s] vision, especially in terms of making broadband accessible to all residents and making sure that local, homegrown businesses receive the support they need to grow and thrive. The real problem with UNP [University North Park] was that it did not support local, which has led folks to believe that businesses must pay their own way.
- Ward 2 is a special; it is a great combination of residential and commercial, the former of which is ideally positioned and primed to support the latter, which right now, as we all know, is going through a very tough time, especially along the Lindsey corridor. But to be honest, businesses along the corridor have been struggling for some time. One of the real negative outcomes of UNT is that it did not support the development and growth of local businesses. And to be clear, you can't be anti Chamber of Commerce in Ward 2. The Lindsey corridor has always been more than Homeland and the chains that populate it.
- This is a challenging time for police departments across the country. Reallocation of monies to support social services is necessary. However, one policing reform that I believe would go a real long way would be to put police back on the street, walking beats, getting to know people individually by getting them out of their radio cars so that citizens see them as resources. More police on bikes would also be a good thing too.
Edward Maguire
- We need leadership. I want to help change the toxicity of discussion and improve our cities image. I will accomplish this through positive servient leadership. We are our own best advertisement. We need to act like it. I won’t beat down our product. And our product is our city! I have lived here my whole life. Let’s make us the best city in the world.
- Drains, roads and property taxes are primary. We have to focus on fixing the runoff and drainage system while reducing property and sales taxes at the same time. We must balance those interests to support new economic growth. I want to reduce our tax burdens to make Ward 2 businesses more competitive and Ward 2 properties more valuable. The loss of revenues for Ward 2 due to Lindsey Street closure and now COVID are huge. Reducing sales taxes will increase business and economic recovery. Fixing the streets will improve property values and fixing the taxes will help put money back in our Ward 2 pockets.
- The idea that we are defunding the police is not accurate. The idea that I want to make sure our budget is proper is accurate. We have to cut costs. Across our budget. I know we don’t need armored personnel carriers and I know we don’t need jobs that do nothing in administration and city overhead. Balance is key. But, the image of the city's law enforcement will be better served by changing their mission from maintaining the peace to protecting and serving. Bring back the beat cop and make law enforcement a servient leader again. Demilitarized missions are better for us.
Aleisha Karjala
- As a political scientist, I know that local government affects us the most. I care about Norman. I raised my family here. I believe that public service is important, and this is my way of giving back to my community.
- I am passionate about good representation. Ward 2 deserves good representation, and I think I can provide that. Ward 2 is a good coalition of all the parts of the city. The things that are important to Norman are important in Ward 2 and vice versa.
- I support the city and its safety, as well its citizens.
