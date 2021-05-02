Norman woman charged with assault using a weapon
A Norman woman was charged April 26 in Cleveland County District Court after she allegedly came at a man with knives in her hands during the escalation of a domestic disturbance.
Gada Ranell Owings, 49, was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon for threatening to do bodily harm to the victim while holding knives.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded to multiple disturbances April 25 at the Presidential Gardens Apartment Complex in Norman. During the final disturbance, Owings is accused of coming at the male victim while holding knives.
Witnesses on the scene separated Owings from the victim and told officers pepper spray was used on her until the police arrived. They also had video evidence taken on a cell phone of her coming at the victim while carrying knives.
The Oklahoma State Courts Network shows that a multi-county agent posted $15,000 bond April 26 for Owings. No court dates are posted yet.
Norman man charged with threatening to perform violent act
A Norman man was charged April 28 after he allegedly held a crossbow and threatened to shoot a woman in the head.
Duane Christopher Eugene Moschner, 47, was charged with a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence April 27 at an Alameda Street apartment complex.
According to a court affidavit, the apartment manager reported to Norman police that Moschner, while sitting in a chair in front of his apartment, had threatened to shoot her with a crossbow he was holding. She said he was upset about an eviction notice and he appeared to be intoxicated.
The affidavit states that Moschner pointed the crossbow at officers when they arrived, but they used distance, barriers and communication to take him into custody peacefully. The apartment manager told officers that the defendant had left her about five voicemails that day. She played one for an officer that included Moschner daring her to come to his apartment, because he had something that could “blow her away.” He also said in the message he was going to get his pistol.
Additionally, two maintenance men told officers that Moschner held the crossbow out to them and told them if the manager got close to him, he would shoot her in the head.
According to the affidavit, on the way to the jail, Moschner said he didn’t do anything wrong and the crossbow was just a scare tactic, denied leaving the voicemails and said he was just protecting his home.
He is set to appear before Special Judge Nathaniel Hales at 1:30 p.m. May 25. He is being held on $10,000 bond at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
— Jamie Berry, Transcript Staff Writer
