A federal grand jury recently charged a Norman woman with wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft from her Norman employer.
Michele DeeAnn Pierce, 54, of Norman, is accused of embezzling $102,484 from C.A. McCarty Construction LLC in Norman while she served as an administrative assistant from March 2017 through February 2019.
A federal indictment filed March 3 in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Oklahoma, accuses Pierce of depositing company funds into her personal bank account via some mobile deposits, using other people's identities to commit wire fraud three times in 2018 and concealing the illegal activity by making false accounting entries and transferring funds between two company business accounts.
The indictment says Pierce made unauthorized transfers to herself by depositing company checks, forging checks drawn on the company's account and diverting checks made out to contractors and depositing all of them into her personal account.
According to the indictment, if she is found guilty, she could serve up to 20 years in jail on the wire fraud charge and two years consecutive on the identity theft charges, as well as possible $250,000 fines on both charges, plus about three years supervised release.
Upon conviction, Pierce would have to forfeit over $100,000 or forfeit substitute property to compensate the cost taken from the company.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Pierce was accused of writing two bogus checks over the felony value of $500 in September 2017 in Bryan County. The charge was dismissed with the payment of fines and costs in May 2018.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.