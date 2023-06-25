Liz Seifert looks forward to Wednesdays, when she makes the drive from Norman to north Oklahoma City to sing the music of the 1960s.
“To Know Him is to Love Him.”
“Be My Baby.”
“This Guy’s in Love with You.”
Dozens of such hits are in the repertoire of The Notables of Oklahoma City, the choir with the cutest costume in town. They sing and play the ‘60s, and only the ‘60s. Anybody younger than 50 need not apply.
“It’s just so much fun,” said Siefert, 77, a retired educator who was still a child when she started singing with choirs and ensembles.
The 65 members of the choir and band weren’t the only ones having fun on Saturday, when they performed for 90 minutes at Northpark Mall. Fans started arriving early. Many brought their own chairs. The air conditioning system was barely keeping pace as an estimated 300 people filled a space in the center of the mall.
“When you look at this crowd, aren’t you proud to be an Okie?” asked Jan Howard, whose son, Jeff, accompanied himself on the banjo and sang the Herman’s Hermits hit, “Mrs. Brown” about midway through the 25-number concert.
The Notables was founded four years ago by Jerry Piper, a professional musician and gospel songwriter. George Majoue, a retired educator and a tenor who performed for seven seasons with the Santa Fe Opera, later joined him as assistant director.
“We are singing the soundtrack of our lives,” Piper said as he introduced the ensemble.
He then invited members of the audience to sing along and to dance if they felt so moved. They did both.
Many of the numbers featured poised, well-rehearsed soloists for whom choir members sang backup. Seifert, who paired her tie-dyed choir T-shirt with a trendy skirt, took to the microphone for Carol King’s “It’s Too Late.”
The Notables rehearse at Our Lord’s Lutheran Church, and Pastor Steve Evans can hear the music from his office.
“I know the words to every song,” he said. “It’s a blast.”
After the concert, a woman sought out Piper to explain why the sounds of the era mean so much to her.
“Daddy was chasing women and leaving us without food,” she said of her childhood days. “But I had my music.”
Piper said the all-volunteer choir was launched with about 20 members and continues to grow, with 10 new singers to be welcomed soon.
“The whole objective is to give,” Piper said. “I’ve had a long career. Now it’s time for me to allow people who never had an opportunity, to just give them a shot.”
