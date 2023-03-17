A Norman woman’s dying wish to save stray animals was realized this week when the City Council accepted a donation from Linda Lee Waller’s estate.
Waller left $22,594.50 to the Norman Animal Welfare Center. Her attorney, Lindsey Bailey, said Waller also donated an equal amount to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
Waller, 80, died in a Noble care center of COVID-19. Bailey said she was preceded in death by her brother, who had numerous illnesses including dementia.
“She didn’t know how long she was going to make it,” Bailey said. “She said, ‘well, I’d like to leave whatever I have, if I have anything left, to the animal shelter and the other half to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation to see if the can cure the disease that killed my brother,’” Bailey said.
Animal center manager, Kellee Robertson, said donations are greatly appreciated.
“It goes into our donation account and that money is used specifically for special projects,” Robertson said. “For example, last summer we did a flight of dogs from our shelter to a shelter in North Dakota.
“To do that, we had to purchase crates for the dogs to go on the airplane, which cost about $4,500, if I remember right. That is not money we can just pull out of our budget.”
Waller never married and never had children, Bailey said. She had been adopted by Gene and Sally Waller, he added.
“She graduated from Stillwater High School and how she got adopted, I don’t know,” he said. “Gene ran the action building for the county, which was up on North Porter near the Sonic. It’s been torn down, but the action building was where all the nonprofits used to be and he was kind of the caretaker.”
Bailey said he knew the Wallers because he did work for the county and took care of their daughter for the last three years.
Waller retired as a data entry clerk for the state and was happy in her home for many years, her attorney said.
“She was quite small,” he said. “She did some writing. She was different, but she was likable and she loved her animals.”
