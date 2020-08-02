NORMAN — A recent Supreme Court decision regarding tribal land and jurisdiction won’t have an impact on Norman, two local spokespeople said.
In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled on July 9 much of the eastern part of the state remains an Native reservation, throwing past criminal convictions into question.
Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the court’s 5-4 decision that it was holding the federal government to its word, and that lands promised in treaties remain Indian reservation land for the purposes of federal criminal law, according to CNHI reporter Grant Crawford.
The decision led many to speculate on the impact it will have on criminal cases throughout the state. District Attorney Jack Thorp, who represents several counties apart of Native American land, told Crawford that cases wherein a Native American was convicted of one of the major crimes, including murder, rape and manslaughter, those individuals will have the opportunity to be retried in federal court.
While much of Oklahoma has been assigned to one of the Native American tribes, Norman, along with much of Cleveland County and Oklahoma County, is located in an area of “unassigned land” that does not belong to any of the Native American tribes, according to a Tribal Jurisdiction map on the State of Oklahoma’s website.
Sarah Jensen, Norman Police Department, said NPD remains in contact with state and local officials regarding the Supreme Court’s decision, and the department has been told police business will not be affected due to Norman being a part of “unassigned land.”
Annalyse Meyer, City of Norman communications officer, said city business also will remain unaffected.
"Unassigned Lands" was commonly used in the 1880s to refer to the last parcel of land in the Indian Territory, in what is now Central Oklahoma, that was not assigned to one of the many Indian tribes that had been removed to the future state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
Much of Central Oklahoma, including Norman, was settled after the unassigned lands were opened on April 22, 1889, according to the Cleveland County Historical Society.
According to the Absentee Shawnee Tribe, its former reservation service area covers portions of the Pottawatomie, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties.
Citizens of Potawatomi Nation has tribal jurisdiction in Cleveland and Pottawatomie counties.
Neither tribe could be reached for comment.
