A new sport that combines elements of soccer and table tennis is expanding its reach into Cleveland County.
Developed in Hungary in 2012, teqball is a sport played on a curved table that utilizes dribbling and other technical skills developed in soccer to return the ball to an opponent.
Teqball, like soccer, requires players to avoid using their hands when touching the ball, according to the sport’s official website.
Norman and Moore are among the communities that are getting into the teqball act with an assist from Teqball USA.
The Norman Youth Soccer Association received two tables from the organization, which promotes the sport, in November.
Steve Gillis, complex coordinator for the youth soccer association, said the tables on wheels are assembled, and they hope to have them ready by the start of spring league play the weekend of March 25.
“Our intent is to get them out there and just allow them to be there and if anybody wants to utilize them, they’re there,” Gillis told The Transcript.
The Moore City Council voted unanimously this week to accept a donation of four TeqOne tables from Teqball USA. The tables will be located and maintained in Buck Thomas Park, Central Park and Fairmoore Park to develop the sport in the city.
Sue Wood, director of parks and recreation for the city of Moore, said the donation is to provide an additional activity that assists participants in increasing their abilities in the sport of soccer.
Tanner McGuire, Moore’s parks and recreation facilities manager, said the city was contacted in September by Teqball USA to talk about their initiative to grow the sport through the donation of tables to parks across the country.
After seeing the sport in action at a recreation conference last year, McGuire said the city was receptive to the idea of installing tables at parks in Moore.
The city of Moore has 13 parks. McGuire said Buck Thomas was chose because the soccer association plays there. Central Park was picked because it’s home to Moore’s recreation center, The Station. Fairmoore is centrally located and McGuire said teqball tables pair well with the fitness court.
“We’re always trying to add new and different things to encourage different people to exercise, and a lot of our locations are fairly close, if not extremely close to schools,” he said. “(Teqball) is attractive to school-aged kids, and when they walk by they will be like, ‘what is that,’ and then find out what it is and try to play it.”
McGuire said the timeline for the tables to arrive at the Moore parks is between a few weeks to three months.
McGuire said he’s interested to see how kids respond to the sport, as it’s still fairly new.
“Honestly, we’re all trying to learn about it,” McGuire said.
Teqball USA CEO Ajay Nwosu said the sport has taken off since it arrived in the U.S. in 2019.
Nwosu said he’d like to see teqball become an Olympic sport by 2028.
He said teqball has been featured on ESPN and the company established partnerships with Major League Soccer NEXT and LifeTime Fitness.
“That’s all helped us,” Nwosu said. “We run events in places like Santa Monica, Venice Beach and a few other places in California and this coming weekend we will be hosting an event in Miami.
“We have tables in all 50 states across 500 universities, and finding a table near you in the community is highly likely.”
To learn more about the sport, visit www.teqball.com.
