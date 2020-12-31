The 21st annual Norman Daddy Daughter Dance has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
The dance, which had been scheduled to take place in February of 2021, has been canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep Norman residents safe, a press release from the City of Norman said.
“To help keep Norman families and children safe, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Daddy Daughter Dance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” recreation superintendent Jason Olsen said. “We know that this is a long-standing tradition for Norman families, but it will be back in 2022 even better than ever. The Parks Department will look into possible alternatives in the summer depending on where we are with the virus and if local and health officials believe it is safe to have events.”
The event is highly popular among Norman residents, with around 4,000 tickets sold each year, the release said.
Norman resident Josh Hinkle has two daughters, and 2021 would have been their fifth year attending the event, he said.
“My daughters look forward to it every year,” Hinkle said. “It’s a fun time and it’s something we do to create memories.”
Although the cancellation of the event leads to some sadness, it is not unexpected, Hinkle said.
“They've had their birthdays canceled this year, they've had school canceled this year, they've had all sorts of stuff canceled this year, so they weren't really surprised when the Daddy Daughter Dance got canceled,” he said.
Hinkle does believe this is the smart decision for the city to make with COVID-19 still very much present in Norman, he said.
“I think it's probably in the best interest of just keeping everybody safe,” he said. “[At the event] it's pretty impossible to socially distance or even do anything remotely close to what needs to be done in that environment.”
The 2022 Norman Daddy Daughter Dance is currently scheduled to take place Feb. 5, 2022 at Embassy Suites in Norman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.