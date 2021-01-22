After cancelling the annual in-person Daddy Daughter Dance, the Norman Parks and Recreation department has planned an at-home version of the popular event on Feb. 6.
The annual Daddy Daughter Dance was cancelled in late December due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said they are now excited to have a way to host the dance while attempting to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“The Daddy Daughter Dance is our most popular event and holds a special place in the hearts of many residents,” said Jason Olsen, director of Norman Parks and Recreation. “We are lucky to live in such a great community that has businesses and residents that support and make these events possible no matter how they might change due to the pandemic.”
The dance will be emceed over SportsTalk radio on 1400AM/99.3 FM, the SportsTalk app or streamed on their website at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.
Norman resident Gabriel Bird said he and his daughter have attended the event since she was four years old. Though they weren’t surprised to hear it was canceled, it still was sad for them to see it happen.
“It’s a very special weekend to us both,” Bird said. “We usually make a very big deal out of it. She gets a new dress every year for it, we have a good group of friends that we usually go with and then we all go out to dinner afterwards — it’s one of our favorite events of the year.”
Since the cancellation of the event was almost inevitable, Bird was warming his daughter up to the possibility of it being canceled, and promised her they would still do something fun and special together regardless of what the night looked like.
Bird said he and his daughter are both excited the city is now hosting a virtual Daddy Daughter Dance.
“Part of why I was really excited when the city announced that they were going to be doing the virtual event is because it still gives us a chance to feel like we're part of the official event, it gives us a point in time to look forward to,” Bird said. “It's exciting, we're going to have a very small get together with some of her friends and their dads — the group we've usually gone to the dance and dinner with — so we're all going to still get together on a very small, safe scale.”
The dance will also be providing “swag bags” to the first 500 people to pick them up.
“The bags will include a free 2021 [Daddy Daughter Dance] @Home t-shirt, [Daddy Daughter Dance] bracelet, 2022 save the date magnet and promotional items from local businesses,” the department said in a press release.
Individuals must sign up in order to receive their “swag bag,” which can be picked up from Feb. 1-4 at the 12th Avenue Rec. Center, Beanstalk Coffee or the Norman Parks and Rec. Department.
In addition to the gift bag, there will also be a prize auctioned off. In order to be considered for the auction, attendees must post a picture of themselves during the virtual Daddy Daughter Dance to the Norman Parks and Rec. Facebook or Instagram page.
The prize pack includes a 2022 full VIP experience, two VIP tickets, one night stay at the Embassy Suites, a hair and nail package at Clementine Hair Boutique, boutonniere & corsage from Redbud and dinner at a downtown restaurant.
