The Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Association hosted its annual award ceremony at Embassy Suites last month, and Norman’s own Dr. John Otto received the Veterinarian of the Year designation.
For Otto, veterinary work is all about “focusing on the good.” In a profession that deals with the wellbeing of animals, he might say it’s an imperative mindset.
Between running University Animal Hospital, which he opened in 1995, 1218 Lindsey Plaza Dr., and his volunteer efforts in metro communities and throughout the state, Otto has contributed to the betterment of countless Oklahoma animals.
After EF-5 tornados ravaged parts of south Oklahoma City and Moore in May 1999, Otto helped with search and rescue efforts and provided assistance at the south Oklahoma City shelter.
He received the Red Cross Hero Award for his contributions following the national disaster.
Otto is also the executive director of Friends For Folks, a program that pairs dogs with inmates at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center and Lexington Correctional Center.
In 2018, Otto received the Kirkpatrick Honor for Animal Wellbeing for his work with Friends For Folks.
Currently, Otto is working to expand the program to the Office of Juvenile Affairs and the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Tecumseh, Okla., in addition to getting the program restarted at Lexington following staffing shortages at the correctional facility.
Through Friends For Folks, Otto is hiring an outside trainer to help run the programming there.
Otto has helped to raise funds for local animal organizations with the help of hall of fame OU football coach Bob Stoops and his wife Carol and internationally renowned illusionist Rob Lake.
When Otto began volunteering at Norman Animal Welfare in 1991, he said they had a 97% euthanasia rate.
Through a collaboration with other local animal welfare advocates including Mark Howery, Rebecca Bean and Joe Carter, the city passed a five-year general obligation bond issue to fund a larger facility more conducive to rehabilitation.
According to a Kirkpatrick Foundation survey, the shelter now has a 97% live release rate.
“When you can see stuff like that occur in your lifetime, it’s so rewarding,” Otto said.
State Rep. Lee Denney (R-Okla) said Otto has been persistent throughout his career to make the state a better place for animals — whether that was helping to pass puppy mill legislation or developing and growing the Friends For Folks program.
“He continually finds ways to give back.,” Denney said.
With colleagues, friends and family in attendance on Jan. 28, Otto was announced as the 2022 Veterinarian of the Year by the OVMA. The award is presented to honor an outstanding career in veterinary medicine and contributions made to their practice and community, and Otto has an ever growing list.
Cordon DeCock, OVMA executive director, said Dr. Otto represents their core values of integrity, compassion and dedication.
“Dr. Otto has exemplified those values and worked to be a true north for many in the field,” DeCock said. “He has overcome many challenges, worked to advance the profession, and continues to serve as a model for young practitioners across the state.”
Otto said it was a special evening to be included among so many veterinarian medicine specialists he holds in high regard.
“All the veterinarians I just love have received this award, and it really means a lot to me, because these are the people I looked up to,” Otto said.
Otto said eventually he will retire, but focusing on the good he can do has kept him going all these years.
“I will probably want to retire someday, and i’ll be continuing to work with inmates, the homeless with pets and veterans’ mental health,” Otto said. “The human and animal bond is so powerful.”