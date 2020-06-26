Norman's homeless program coordinator said the city has seen a 32% decline in point-in-time homelessness numbers since last year.
According to a report compiled by coordinator Michelle Evans and the city's continuum of care, or CoC, as of Jan. 24, Norman had a total of 266 homeless individuals, including 146 unsheltered.
The CoC is a group of organizations and entities that help Evans provide resources to those in the homeless community and help them get housing.
Over one day in January 2019, the point-in-time numbers gathered showed a total of 347 homeless individuals, including 215 unsheltered.
Norman's count was done in conjunction with Oklahoma City's to avoid any duplication between the communities, Evans said.
Evans said some people in the homeless community reside in shelters or transitional housing, but they are still counted as homeless until they are placed into long-term housing, which is the CoC's ultimate goal.
Evans, who is on the city's census committee, said she and others from the CoC will work with the U.S. Census Bureau when they conduct a separate homeless count from Sept. 22-24 to ensure that all of the individuals are counted.
Evans and Norman Police Lt. Cary Bryant, who has been a CoC liaison since 2017, attribute the decrease in numbers to more targeted housing-focused strategies and the city's warming shelter, which was open from Dec. 6-Feb. 29.
Evans said 48 people from the warming shelter were housed, and multiple CoC partners were on hand every night to supply homeless individuals with resources.
Bryant, an 18-year NPD veteran who is the department's community outreach coordinator, said permanent, sustainable and affordable housing has always been the CoC's goal.
Bryant also supervises NPD's community policing and crime prevention, coordinates the crisis intervention team and works with the drug, mental health and misdemeanor recovery courts.
Evans said the CoC's main focus is always on the unsheltered because homelessness is chronic for those individuals, and they are harder to reach. It's harder to engage these individuals to navigate them into permanent housing.
“We're trying to shatter the negativity associated with the unsheltered population,” she said.
Evans said the CoC contains many entities, some of which include Food and Shelter, Thunderbird Clubhouse, Transition House, Hope Community Services, Veterans Affairs and many more.
The Norman Police Department is the main partner, she said. Because homeless encampments can lead CoC partners into unknown situations sometimes involving mental health and substance abuse issues, Bryant or other officers accompany those members for safety and support.
Evans said they bring applications and sometimes case managers. They identify unsheltered individuals, listen to their stories and discuss housing solutions.
She said the NPD is aligned with the CoC's goal and wants to make a positive influence.
“I can say honestly that it has been a tremendous support system the past couple years, having that person there, and the homeless view the police as not a threat. They're there to help. They're there to communicate, and they're there to bridge that gap,” Evans said. “I think they've done a really fine job of making sure that relationship is a positive one.”
Evans said the process, which can include judges, has been amazing and successful in working together to find solutions and break down barriers.
Bryant said the support for the NPD in the social services sectors has been phenomenal, with many reaching out to collaborate with the department.
“Regardless of what happens, we're still going to be out there doing our job working with members of the community to solve those problems in the community,” Bryant said regarding NPD's response following a cut of $865,000 to the department's proposed budget increase, which will leave nine vacant positions unfilled.
Evans said she has witnessed many in the unsheltered community, even those who have been arrested, come back with positive experiences because they were treated with dignity and respect.
“I could not be successful if I did not have this great working relationship with the police department. They do a lot. They funded the winter shelter. They fund events," Evans said. "They do a lot for the CoC and for the homeless in general.”
Bryant said many in the unsheltered community are familiar with him and have grown to trust him. Due to his role with the NPD, he sometimes sees some overlap with unsheltered individuals in other aspects of his job.
He said gaining trust is a challenge and takes time and perseverance, because many of these individuals have had a lifetime of issues that have fed into distrust.
Over the years, Bryant said he has learned that every unsheltered individual is different and reacts differently.
“It runs the gamut. There's not any one cookie cutter answer and there's not a cookie cutter response,” Bryant said. “There's not a prototypical homeless person. Everybody's different and everybody has a story. Understanding and listening to those stories and showing compassion for those situations is the key, because in those stories lies the direction to the answer, but you have to listen.”
Evans said the CoC gets calls daily about the homeless community, and she and Bryant often reach out to residents and explain what is going on behind the scenes to help the homeless.
As of last week, the CoC reported 13 encampments, including six large ones, she said. However, the number fluctuates as the population changes.
The CoC, which doesn't receive city funding, was awarded $426,422 in grant funding this year.
To reach the CoC, Bryant said individuals can reach out to the organizations involved or call the action center, 366-5396, or 211 for more information.
Evans said Norman is always going to be an epicenter for homeless individuals “because we take care of our homeless population very well,” she said. “We are such an amazing community with so many resources. That's why people come.”
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
