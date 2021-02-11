Shelters around the city are filling up with people seeking escape from the arctic’s cold grip on Norman.
Food and Shelter Executive Director April Heiple said the organization has opened its center to allow people to sleep on the floor.
“We’ve only offered our building two nights now and most didn’t know we were open the first night,” Heiple said. “Last night we had more than two dozen. We encourage our guests to please try Salvation Army or the city’s temporary shelter first.
“We know the number of people outside exceeds the capacity of the Salvation Army and the city’s temporary winter shelter so we wanted to ensure everyone who wanted to be inside had a warm and safe place to go. Though we do not have any beds available, we allow people to sleep inside on their bedroll.”
Leona Chapman, the Salvation Army of Cleveland County’s director of social services, said the organization has only eight beds available — one for men and seven for women.
Meanwhile, the city’s shelter has available bed space as it averages six to 16 people a night with a 35 person capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer told The Transcript Wednesday.
Brandi Studley, a local homeless resource advocate, was delivering supplies to encampments and shelters Tuesday.
“I literally gave out every blanket and sleeping bag I have last night (Monday),” she said. “I need blankets, blanket bags, but I have a lot of mylar blankets that hold heat.”
Some are still huddling around fires in encampments to stay warm, Studley said. She had not yet been to the encampment by the Canadian River.
“Given that they’re that far out, I would say there’s probably still quite a few people by the river,” she speculated. “I know a lot of people who are by the encampment off Alameda are at Food and Shelter.”
Concerns about housing insecurity have mounted in the last year since the pandemic resulted in job loss, but Heiple said the stories she often hears are more varied, and most are not new to sleeping on the streets.
“Most of the people we are sheltering are people who have been homeless quite a long time,” she said. “Many became homeless after divorce. Others just haven’t been able to find and keep work. Ultimately it comes down to resources. Every person we know found themselves homeless because they lacked the resources to overcome the obstacles in front of them. They lacked financial resources, they lacked familial resources and they lacked a community network to lift them back up.”
Chapman said the new trend the Salvation Army is seeing is not eviction due to job loss, but an aging population needing services.
“We do have several individuals who are 55 or older,” Chapman said. “That’s really nothing to do with the pandemic. We’re just seeing that it has to do with life circumstances — loss of a husband, or they moved here to be with children and then their children don’t want them. We have a few that are using a walker or in a wheelchair. If there’s a trend, that’s the one I’m seeing now.”
All three shelters have been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, creating an additional need for supplies other than food and blankets.
Chapman said due to the pandemic, food and hot beverages have to be served with styrofoam cup and disposable dinnerware. The Salvation Army is also in need of sanitization supplies like wipes and hand sanitizer.
Heiple said donations have been coming in to Food and Shelter as staff and volunteers try to make guests as comfortable as possible.
“We’ve been lucky that so many people are dropping off goods for us to make this as good as we can for our guests,” she said. “Our staff have been champions to step in and do extra work like staying later, packing meals and driving people to and from the other shelters.”
Food and Shelter is in need of “good thick gloves and socks, as well as sleeping bags and hot hands,” Heiple said.
Blankets and sleeping bags can be donated to the Social Injustice League via its Facebook, where those interested can schedule a drop off.
Food and Shelter and the Salvation Army are nonprofit, charitable organizations and partner agencies of United Way. The Social Injustice League is not a tax exempt or legally incorporated organization.
The Norman Police Department has reported no deaths due to exposure, a spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.
