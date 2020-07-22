A Norman lab will provide free COVID-19 tests by appointment during a drive-thru event Thursday.
IMMYLabs, a local facility that has been processing COVID-19 tests since March, will provide free swab tests from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The tests are available by appointment only.
Those interested can make an appointment at portal.immylabs.com. The facility is offering tests to anyone over the age of 12, though individuals under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.
IMMYLabs’ tests are designed to indicate the active presence of the virus in an individual. The tests are not antibody tests, which can show whether an individual has been exposed to the virus in the past.
According to IMMYLabs’ website, the facility will email individuals a link to their test results within two business days.
Beyond IMMYLabs’ one-day event, testing is available at other local facilities. The Cleveland County Health Department provides testing by appointment at its Norman and Moore offices, while OU Health Services offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.