Norman's McKinley Elementary is one of 367 schools nationwide recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
McKinley Elementary is one of six Oklahoma schools recognized this year. According to its profile with National Blue Ribbon Schools,
"McKinley Elementary School proudly welcomes everyone into our home away from home for students, families, and staff. Entering through the inviting doors, each member of the Maverick family is enveloped by a warm and accepting environment, where students come to thrive and celebrate their individuality. McKinley endeavors to bring a variety of resources from school, community, and home to offer our Mavericks a high-quality education, extracurricular activities to advance their passions, and a range of activities that meet their social-emotional needs."
"The cornerstone of our belief is to identify and encourage the unique learning abilities of each student by establishing genuine relationships. We pride ourselves on promoting a positive learning environment where students respect each other and themselves, are fully engaged during innovative lessons, and are responsible for their learning. Students are offered learning opportunities that are multi-faceted, and students are able to extend their learning through moving to a higher grade for instruction based on their progress."
"Our staff uses a collaborative team approach which incorporates families, staff and students. By establishing a holistic vision of the student, instruction is not only data driven, but also considers the social-emotional development and unique learning styles of every child. Each student is encouraged to advocate for themselves. McKinley Elementary believes children are an integral part of the success of their educational experience. In addition, our community leaders are instrumental in helping us provide a foundation for strong, adaptable leaders for the future. McKinley Elementary is a place of belonging and safety to all who enter."
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:
Exemplary High Performing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools – These are among their state’s highest performing in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13.
