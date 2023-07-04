PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Stuart Asprey of Norman, has been selected for inclusion in a biennial exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South.
He is among 35 artists selected for the “2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition,” organized by The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC).
The exhibition opens Thursday, July 20, at ASC, 701 S. Main St., with an awards reception from 5–7 p.m. Juror Dr. Rachel Trusty will present the awards at 6. The reception is free and open to the public.
His selected work is “Snackie Cake Superhero Platter,” ceramic with handpainted underglaze and glaze, 19 inches by 19 inches by 2 inches, 2020.
Asprey uses ornamentation and narrative as artistic allies in the creation of VOCOs (“Vessel Oriented Ceramic Objects”), he explained in his artist statement. “These objects are graphic clay canvases that question our past actions, events and people. They can be irreverently witty, gut-wrenchingly serious, or filled with parody. They use history for arsenal: our folklore, politics, science, human geography, and most importantly, our popular culture,” he said.
Over the past 10 years, Asprey participated in more than 100 art exhibitions, including solo shows at the Morean Center for Clay in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, and the Belger Art Center in Kansas City, Missouri. During the same period, he was awarded Best of Show in nine invitational and juried exhibitions highlighted by Un-Wedged in Seattle and Visions in Clay from the San Francisco Bay Area.
His work can be seen at the LUX Art Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, and The Hudgens Center for Art in Duluth, Georgia.
Asprey is an associate professor of ceramics and the undergraduate coordinator at the University of Oklahoma’s School of Visual Arts. Born in England, Asprey was raised in northern California. He earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.
Visit his website stuartasprey.com and follow him on Instagram at instagram.com/stuartasprey.
