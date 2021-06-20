While the Norman City Council springs for a new mobile crisis unit, local advocates wonder if it will be an overlap in services with two existing units set to expand, or if it will birth a new partnership to enhance care for the addicted and mentally ill.
Since July 2020, the council has asked city staff to explore developing its own mobile crisis unit to address non-emergency, mental health and substance abuse calls for assistance. To date, the council has set aside $1.1 million to create one, The Transcript reported.
The Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center operates two units that already respond in Cleveland County. One crisis unit responds to children, their parents and adults through age 24. The second unit responds to all other adults age 25 and older.
The children’s crisis unit operates 24/7, while the adult unit only operates Monday through Friday during business hours. That schedule is about to change, said Jeffrey Dismukes, spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Health and Substance Abuse Services.
The program, under the department, will expand mobile crisis programs this year thanks to an additional $17 million in funding from the state legislature, Dismukes said. The funds will install new crisis centers, expand mobile crisis units and mobile technology for first responders to connect those in need
with services and add a substance abuse pilot program for jails. The community mental health center’s adult unit will expand to 24/7 services within approximately 60 days.
Bonnie Perrutzi, co-chair of the Cleveland County Mental Health Task Force, said the idea of a third local mobile crisis unit is a likely duplication of existing services. Perrutzi is the director at Transition House, an outreach for people in mental health and addiction crises.
“It may not be an exact duplication, but if the community has been busting our butts toward this goal and another outside group comes in with a new shiny penny and a million-plus dollars to throw at it, that is not what partnership, what collaboration looks like,” Perrutzi said. “Especially if the desire is to cut out a key player in the process. So, yeah if there’s a million-plus dollars out there floating around, let’s look at how we leverage that money to support the efforts that have already been in the works, not one that thinks they know how it works without understanding the problems.”
Those problems include the need for law enforcement, finding qualified staff and the way that strangers to a person in crisis — including mobile crisis unit staffers — can add to the problem, Perrutzi said.
Perrutzi speculated it would be difficult to recruit staff to a unit especially if it demands licensed mental health counselors and social workers. City Manager Darrel Pyle shared those same concerns with council during a recent study session.
He reported that local nonprofits are unable to attract the necessary credentialed staff to take on or expand a mobile crisis unit operation.
“I talked with a licensed social worker last week,” Perutzzi said. “She said it (a mobile crisis unit) sounded like a great idea but, ‘I don’t want to work around the clock.’”
Staffing is not a problem for the Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center’s units, because it has the largest number of mental health practitioners in the state from which to pull personnel onto the units, said interim center director Sheamekah Williams. Williams is also director of Children’s Youth and Family Services for the Department of Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“For our staff in play right now, in order to staff up 30 days with these licensed individuals, that means all of our staff can work one day a month after hours. We’re talking one day a month, maybe at the most some individuals to do two, because there is no other outfit that has more licensed clinicians than we do,” Williams said.
Both unit models are staffed with one licensed mental health counselor and a team of support staff. A hotline for the children’s unit is available, while one for adults will be in place through a call center in July 2023. Both units partner with the Norman Police Department for backup and hand off calls to the community mental health center for on-scene assistance, NPD and Williams said.
The model operates similarly to one council has discussed: CAHOOTS (Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets). The Eugene, Oregon-based model runs under an existing nonprofit, the White Bird Clinic, and serves two cities. Data shows CAHOOTS fields 17% of calls for service, but diverts between 5-8% from any law enforcement interaction, The Transcript has reported.
Data for Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center’s children’s unit so far in fiscal year 2021 shows 308 calls were received to the statewide crisis hotline alone, not including direct calls from schools, law enforcement or mental health agencies. Of these, 69% were daytime calls and 31% after hours, and “the majority of these calls come from a parent.”
For 89% of those calls, the unit arrived on scene within one hour, and only 22 of these responses listed law enforcement assistance. Twice, emergency medical services responded and on 12 calls the Oklahoma Department of Human Services arrived to assist, the report shows.
Reports for the adult crisis unit were not available at press time Friday.
The goal for both programs is to minimize contact with law enforcement and mitigate unnecessary hospitalizations, while providing care in crisis and follow up with a provider within 24 hours, Williams said.
City responds
The council has been aware of the community mental health center’s units since a September council meeting, when the results of a mayoral task force to identify community needs revealed a third mobile crisis unit was not recommended by the mental health agency participants.
While the lack of recommendation at the time was due to staff shortages, Dismukes said Williams’ recently redesigned staffing plan for the adult unit has changed that.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said the process to evaluate existing services and various models of mobile crisis units is just beginning.
“I’ve been discussing with the city manager about creating some sort of working group to look at all those plans,” Clark said. “Everyone needs to be at the table that has a hand with any sort of mental health crisis and (with) some of the plans, not everyone has been involved in the conversations.”
Pyle said there are 11 service providers that “currently participate in behavioral health response today” at the state, county and local level. Norman Regional Health System will host a working group.
“We want to be sure that current resources are used appropriately, but supplemented in a way that benefits Norman citizens,” Clark said.
Pyle said the question should be explored whether the two units existing, even expanded, can meet the demand for calls in Norman.
The NPD does not have data criteria for mental health and substance abuse calls alone, but in 2019, out of 97,723 calls for service, 1,247 resulted in transport to a treatment facility.
Department spokesperson Sarah Jensen said because any call can have a mental health component, the transport numbers are not a complete picture of the number of instances officers have contact with someone in a behavioral or addiction crisis.
A 2019 report from the Eugene Police Department showed CAHOOTS responded alone to 13,854 calls in a city of 168,000 people. Norman’s population is 122,837, according to a 2019 Census Bureau report.
Dismukes said he is excited to see how local agencies can partner to find the gaps and increase services to those in need.
“I’m hoping that we’ll be able to get some dialogue going so people are more aware of the level of service here, where we’re going, and we’ll be able to help the community with what they really want to invest in,” he said. “It’s about coming up with everything you need to make this city as functional as you can.”
