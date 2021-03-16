Unhoused Norman residents are starting to receive protective COVID-19 vaccinations as local health organizations begin to distribute newly-arrived Johnson & Johnson doses.
The Cleveland County Health Department and Norman Regional Health Services are both teaming up with local partners to effectively distribute Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which arrived in Oklahoma last week.
Norman Regional began distributing vaccinations last week, reaching organizations including the local Salvation Army, the Norman Warming Shelter, and, on Tuesday, Food & Shelter, said Kristin O’Neal, NRHS’ Transition of Care manager. This vaccination push isn’t just reaching the unhoused — NRHS has also vaccinated people at Norman’s Progressive Independence and Rose Rock Villa so elderly and disabled residents can access the vaccine.
The county health department will do its first vaccinations for Norman’s unhoused residents Thursday at the Women’s Resource Center, Transition House and Food & Shelter, said spokesperson Sara King.
While Norman’s unhoused residents have faced unique challenges and risk factors in the last year, the arrival of the vaccine means extra peace of mind, said April Heiple, executive director of Food & Shelter. NRHS was able to vaccinate about 50 of Food & Shelter’s clients Tuesday.
“The people who have been homeless a long time have significant chronic health issues just from the lifestyle, and so, it has always been our greatest fear that somebody — a volunteer or somebody — would bring COVID into the homeless community and then it would spread like wildfire and we would lose a lot of people,” Heiple said. “And so we tried to react very responsibly to make sure that we could still provide their services and meet their needs, while also protecting them from potential outside exposure … just knowing these 50 people here have just a really good chance of getting through all of this and kind of going back to normal, whatever that's going to look like … it just means we're that much closer to knowing that all of us survived.”
The Johnson & Johnson product is especially useful for vaccinating unhoused Normanites because unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccinations, it only requires one dose, O’Neal and King said.
“Initially, we were going to roll out the Pfizer, which, having some of these people follow up in three weeks just wasn't going to happen. So we had to be okay with that,” O’Neal said. “But then, miraculously, we were notified by our pharmacy about getting the Johnson & Johnson, which we knew was going to be a game changer for this group.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the City of Norman have also started an initiative to help reach a demographic of people who may have less access to the vaccine.
“For Norman to truly be invested in building a more inclusive community, that has to be in all areas, including healthcare,” Clark said. “...There are some barriers in getting the vaccine that your average resident doesn’t even consider a barrier. We have two vehicles in my family, internet access, smartphones and social media accounts, so it wouldn't have occurred to me that not having any of those would have been a barrier to getting a vaccine, but it is very much reality to a lot of people.”
The city has started putting door hangers on people’s doors with information on upcoming clinics and with locations where residents can register if they don’t have internet access, Clark said.
“We have been very strategic in our locations,” Clark said. “So we can hopefully reach the most people within walking distance so lack of a vehicle is no longer going to be a barrier.”
The city is looking to host mini pods at city recreation centers as well as local pop-up vaccination clinics in different neighborhoods across the city, Clark said.
Vaccinating Norman’s unhoused and at-risk residents right now is reliant on community partnerships and relationships, King and O’Neal said. NRHS is already connected with the city and its work with homeless residents, said O’Neal, who serves on the city’s Continuum of Care executive board.
Since unhoused Norman residents can move around or be more transient, O’Neal and King said individual organizations are assessing their needs and communicating with health agencies as things change or new needs arise.
“We know that with this population, that their clients may change and evolve over the week, so that's where we kind of rely on the communication between our points of contact so that when they have new individuals or a bulk of new individuals who are interested in getting a vaccine, then we can kind of go back and do another strike team-type process,” King said.
Heiple said Food & Shelter had a list of recipients ready for NRHS on Tuesday, but there were still some who didn’t show.
“As you would expect a lot of the folks on our list didn't actually show up, so we ended up opening up our clinic today to additional people that walked in that didn't even know we were going to be able to offer them,” Heiple said. “So though it was, it was a challenge and probably a dozen or more people didn't show up, we'll just keep trying and keep spreading the word.”
As with any community, there has been some hesitancy among Norman’s unhoused about the vaccine, Heiple said. Food & Shelter has been focused on educating clients who come in about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Heiple said.
“Of course there were definitely some folks that said, ‘I'm not interested in that, I don't trust it,’” Heiple said, “and then definitely others that were very grateful and emotional, just like I was very emotional when I got mine. But we finished our day and they ran out of vaccines and we already started our list for our next clinic that's coming up this Thursday, and people are just really excited about it.”
O’Neal said she’s been surprised and encouraged so far by how many people are open to receiving the vaccine. NRHS will reach out Wednesday by visiting some local homeless encampments and offering the vaccine to anyone interested, O’Neal said.
King said she encourages any organizations who haven’t heard from the health department to reach out and get in contact, as the department wants to ensure that all agencies have access to the vaccine.
Heiple said she’s immensely appreciative that local entities have prioritized Norman’s unhoused and disenfranchised residents as the vaccine rollout continues.
“I'm sure there are places where the unhoused community are not at the top of the list, and I'm just so grateful that the different providers in this community said ‘We want to make sure that the disenfranchised and the often forgotten are at the top of our list,’” Heiple said. “And boy, that's just been a really great gift to us.”
