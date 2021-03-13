The Oklahoma University Police Department is welcoming their newest four-legged officer to the force.
After the passing of K-9 Officer Caesar last September, OUPD looked to find the next K-9 to assume the role as an explosives detection K-9, and Master Sgt. Vollmer’s right-hand dog. In October, a black German Shepherd puppy from West Virginia named Joe was selected by the department and began training in Tulsa in January.
On March 2, Joe passed the National Tactical Police Association explosives detection test with a perfect score and is ready to hit the streets of Norman as a licensed Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training explosives detection K-9.
Like Caesar, Joe will team up with Vollmer to work sporting events across campus and will make frequent visits to other events on campus and around Norman. He is also assigned to the joint OU and Norman Police Bomb Squad.
Vollmer said the 16-month-old rookie is high energy and loves getting attention from everyone he meets.
“I have worked with 2 other bomb dogs in the past, and he is by far the most energetic critter that I have ever had,” Vollmer said. “He’s a dynamo that loves to work and also loves to be petted.”
During a demonstration at the OUPD headquarters, Joe hopped out of the car ready to work, immediately sniffing around for any scents he is trained to alert on.
Vollmer led Joe around on a leash inside the building as he sniffed every corner of the room before eventually laying down and looking at Vollmer after smelling a cuetip that had previously been placed next to explosive chemicals.
“When we look for explosives we look for large amounts because it takes a lot to do damage, but we use small amounts for training purposes,” Vollmer said. “We need 100% accuracy from our K-9 officers, and Joe is trained on about 16 different odors right now.”
Vollmer said the training establishes a game in which a K-9 is rewarded with a toy for finding the scents they are trained to locate. After completing the training, Vollmer went back to the patrol SUV to retrieve an obedience toy, which helps establish a difference between working time and playing time.
“In his certification, he had a 30 minute test that took place in certain venues,” Vollmer said. “Doing that work for 30 minutes is like a human running a triathlon.”
Vollmer said Joe sees the process of searching for explosives as a game that he loves to play.
“He likes to give hugs and loves to slobber, but he really loves to work and it’s all about the game, getting that toy,” Vollmer said. “His drive and his sociability are perfect for the job.”
Vollmer said Joe is aggressively friendly, but anticipates he will become more calm as he ages and becomes more adjusted to the job.
While detecting explosives and ensuring the safety of event attendees and students may be a large part of Joe’s job, Vollmer said establishing and building relationships in the community is also of high importance.
“We want to build bridges in the community and do proactive community policing so that we can allow people the opportunity to meet and play with the dogs,” Vollmer said. “When we do that, we can identify problems in the community because people are more likely to talk because they are attracted to dogs.”
Vollmer said having a K-9 that is sociable is important as a tool to help the department get out in the community and learn about problems in the community.
“Being able to do that makes it easier for us to help and makes our ability to help and protect our community that much greater,” Vollmer said. “[After Caesar], Joe has huge paws to fill, but hopefully he can fill those and I think he will.”
