Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Becoming windy with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.